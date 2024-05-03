The weekend is almost here and you know what? You’ve earned a couple of days off.

The Seattle Reign are taking on the San Diego Wave FC on Friday. The match starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are available on Seattle Reign FC’s website.

At Gallery 1412 in the Central District, there will be a night of experimental music during Resonant Futures. Five artists are on the bill, including artists all the way from France. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., to learn more visit Gallery 1412’s website.

This weekend is also a perfect opportunity for you and your kids to head to the stars … and learn about what it takes to get there!

On Friday and Saturday, in Kent, it is the Space For All Weekend, an event celebrating the possibilities of STEM, or Science, Engineering, Technology and Math.

The event will celebrate National Space Day and May the Fourth be with you.

The festivities start Friday night with a showing of “A Million Miles Away” at the space-themed Kherson Park. The City of Kent’s Race and Equity Coordinator, Maria Tizoc, told KIRO Newsradio that Jose Hernandez, the astronaut whose life story is told in the movie, will be part of this weekend’s events.

“We will do a keynote presentation about his journey and about the power of representation and how it matters in all fields but specifically in the stem field,” Tizoc said.

The free events continue Saturday at Showare Center where kids can play and learn about space and other science careers.

Saturday is the official start of boating season! Crew races for the Windermere Cup start at 10:15 a.m., followed by a boat parade at noon. Just a heads up, expect some closures and delays by the Montlake Bridge. You can catch a view of the races along the North and South Shores of the Montlake Cut. Get more details on the Windermere Cup’s website.

Also, this weekend is the Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month kick-off celebration. It’s at the Seattle Center on Saturday. There will be performances, activities for kids, vendors and plenty of food, including a Hum Bow eating contest. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

At the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, you will find the Spring Native Art Market. The United Indians of All Tribes Foundation is running the event. It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and is a showcase of Native artists representing different styles and tribes. Art will include clothing, jewelry, woodworking, drums, prints and more. There will also be food and the annual Awareness Gathering on Saturday.

If you are a fan of comic books, like myself, Saturday is Free Comic Book Day! There will be special issues of popular comics as well as deals. Find the best deals and your local shop by checking out freecomicbookday.com.

Not only is Saturday Free Comic Book Day, it’s also May the 4th. That means Star Wars celebrations!

At the Museum of Flight, you can learn the way of the lightsaber with the Saber Guild, hang out with R2-D2, check out special Star Wars Art and more. Plus there will be a performance by the 8-Bit Brass Band. If you head to the event in costume, you can get $3 off. Things get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday

The Emerald City Ride is on Sunday, as bike riders will take on the 20-mile ride on State Route 99 south and the West Seattle Bridge. The event is a fundraiser for Cascade Bicycle Club. The ride starts at 7 a.m. and if you are driving in those areas on Sunday morning, be aware of the event.

Sunday is also Cico De Mayo, there are plenty of bars and restaurants offering specials throughout the weekend. Make sure you take a look on Friday so you can plan your weekend accordingly.

Go out and have some fun this weekend and if you know of cool stuff going on, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.