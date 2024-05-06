Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Downed powerlines cause street closure on Aurora Ave North

May 5, 2024, 6:25 PM

powerlines aurora ave...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire and police crews are responding to reports of an electrical transformer fire with wires down in the 14200 block of Aurora Ave North.

Seattle Department of Transportation reported that a collision on Aurora Ave North at North 141st Street is blocking all Northbound and Southbound lanes.

According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly after 4pm one vehicle collided with a light pole.

The driver was able to get out of the car, and no arrests or injuries were reported.

According to the Seattle City Light outage map, 772 people are currently out of power in that area.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported that firefighters on scene are reporting no active fire.

According to SFD, they have reduced the fire and aid response and are turning the scene over to Seattle City Light.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Almost 4,000 without power in South Seattle

According to Seattle City Light, almost 4,000 customers are currently experiencing power outages in the Rainier Valley area.

The cause is still being investigated, and no restoration time has been determined.

Visit the Seattle City Light webpage for a map of the outages and more information.

