Smiley to run for Congress: ‘I don’t recognize our country anymore’

Tiffany Smiley is running for Congress to represent the 4th District, against incumbent Dan Newhouse.

On Monday, Smiley joined “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH to discuss getting back into the race.

“We (Smiley and her husband) almost don’t even recognize the country that we are in, and we want to make sure that we aren’t leaving our boys a country worth losing their eyesight for,” Smiley said. “This isn’t necessarily about challenging another Republican. This is about what’s doing right for our country and the future of our children.”

Jason Rantz, host the “The Jason Rantz Show,” brought up running against another Republican, Dan Newhouse.

“We’re in very interesting political times. And I really feel it’s not politics as usual anymore. If Dan Newhouse is so great, then why are we in this situation that we are in?” Smiley responded.

There’s divided unrest in our communities with the party. Dan Newhouse voted to impeach President Trump and was in support of invoking the 25th Amendment as well. So I guess from our perspective, as a family who served and sacrificed greatly for our country, I don’t understand how he is going to work with President Trump and deliver results for the amazing people in the 4th Congressional District,” she continued.

Smiley says she and Newhouse will hold each other accountable

She added that getting into the race is a good thing because the two candidates will hold each other accountable.

“This is a good thing for our country and our district,” Smiley said. “Iron sharpens iron and we should hold each other accountable.”

Rantz Exclusive: UW Professor stalked and harassed at Seattle autonomous ‘Liberated Zone’

Smiley, a resident of the Tri-Cities area, stated one big issue for the district is the future of the Snake River dams.

“We have to protect our dams. We have to raise the awareness of it. We have to have a fighter who’s willing to go fight for agriculture and the farmers who desperately need our dams,” Smiley answered. “Not only that, you think of just the commerce, and the tourism, everything that is associated with them and finding good ways to keep the salmon flow strong.”

Rantz then asked Smiley about the Biden administration holding ammunition to Israel.

‘Biden showed total weakness,’ says Smiley

“Had Trump been in office, we wouldn’t even be in this situation,” Smiley said. “Joe Biden showed total weakness on the world stage with the failed departure out of Afghanistan, that has led to complete volatility in the Middle East.

“We’re facing antisemitism at home that just breaks my heart,” she added. “When I say I don’t recognize our country anymore, I don’t recognize our country anymore. Like, how did we get here?”

Smiley also explained her stance on how President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will influence the upcoming election.

“We know that Donald Trump is going to be our nominee, and he is our best hope to restoring peace, freedom and safety here in our communities,” Smiley said. “So again, it’s about protecting the future for our children.”

To listen to the full interview, click below:

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.