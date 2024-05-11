Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

SEATTLE'S MORNING NEWS

Colleen O’Brien: Mount McKinley became Denali; will Mount Rainier’s name also change?

May 10, 2024, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

Photo: A view of Mount Rainier is photographed from an Alaska Airlines flight flying at 25,000 feet...

A view of Mount Rainier is photographed from an Alaska Airlines flight flying at 25,000 feet on September 21, 2021 makes us think about how climate change could affect us and our planet. (Photo: George Rose, Getty Images)

(Photo: George Rose, Getty Images)

Colleen O'Brien's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN O'BRIEN


KIRO Newsradio Host

For years, local tribes have been working to rename Mount Rainier to its original name and KIRO Newsradio historian Feliks Banel thinks it’s going to happen “in our lifetime.”

“I think Mount Rainier, the name will change. I think they’ll change it to ‘Taquoma,’ eventually, probably in our lifetimes. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Banel said on “Seattle’s Morning News” Wednesday.

The exact pronunciation of “Taquoma” is also up for debate. While Banel will give it a softer ‘h’ like ‘Tahoma’ some tribes pronounce the name with a sound emanating from the back of the throat and truer to the ‘qu’ in the name. How to pronounce it will be up to the tribes at the center of the push to rename Mount Rainier.

“With the English language, there’s certain poetry to names like ‘Rainier’ and ‘Baker’. It’s sort of so familiar, but ya know, it’s a terrific debate to keep having continually,” Banel said.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names would ultimately have to approve of the name change and they are well aware of the Puyallup Tribe’s efforts.

“(They’ve been) engaged in a years long process to create consensus around the indigenous community about what they would like it renamed. So, I do think in our lifetimes, we’ll see a change like that and it’ll be like Denali up in Alaska, but a bigger deal,” Banel said.

More on the history of Denali

I turned to various online sources to understand the history of Denali, and how it might inform the potential fight ahead of local tribes to rename Mount Rainier. The name for Denali was ensnared in a years-long battle between the federal government and Alaska.

In 1975, it was the Alaska legislature who lobbied the federal government to change the name from “Mount McKinley” (after a gold prospector and also President William McKinley) to “Denali,” which would pay homage to the Indigenous tribe that first named the mountain ‘Deenaalee’ meaning ‘the high one.’

It wasn’t until President Barack Obama’s administration that the name change was granted. (Readers can view of a PDF of the Department of Interior’s order to change the name as a PDF here).

Interestingly, according to CNN, when then-President Donald Trump was in office, he met with senators from Alaska to ask about reversing it. But his efforts, apparently, ended there.

Feliks Banel joins “Seattle’s Morning News” every Wednesday and Friday for his features on local history. You can click on the player above or head here to hear the full conversation about Mount Rainier, which began with a brief history of Northwest explorer Captain George Vancouver‘s adventures and the fact that he is still honored to this day at a tiny cemetery in England.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Seattle's Morning News

Image: The exterior of Rainier Beach High School...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Washington lawmakers must fix broken school funding system

Which leads us to Olympia where truly the blame for all this should rest. What lawmakers really did was make things worse.

11 hours ago

news protests college campuses...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: Don’t fall for this trap when watching the news

While watching news of the protests on college campuses, one segment caught my attention -- an anchor using a study to stir up a culture war.

3 days ago

Photo: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at Th...

Julia Dallas

Lily Gladstone, other stars attend Met Gala as record breaking amount raised

Woodland nymphs, floral fairies and pompous princes walked the Met Gala carpet. The theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

3 days ago

kristi noem book...

Dave Ross

Ross: Gov. Kristi Noem’s new book includes alleged meetings with dictators, dead dogs

Did South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as she claims in her new book?

5 days ago

Image: The entrance to a Walmart store can be seen in April 2019 in Pittsburgh....

Spike O'Neill

Spike: Walmart can’t take a loss to provide affordable health care options to workers?

Recently, Walmart announced that they start closing down all 51 healthcare and telehealth facilities across multiple states.

8 days ago

Image: Sound Transit tested train service on the 2 Line between southern Bellevue and Microsoft for...

Dave Ross

Ross: We built it, and they had better come

About 17,500 people attended the opening of the Eastside light rail line. It shows a curiosity about getting to Redmond without driving there.

9 days ago

Colleen O’Brien: Mount McKinley became Denali; will Mount Rainier’s name also change?