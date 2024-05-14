Seattle City Council member Tammy Morales is advocating for her colleagues to delay Tuesday’s vote regarding the long-negotiated contract with the city’s police officers.

Morales stated she wants a public hearing regarding the potential contract so residents can voice their thoughts and concerns.

“We haven’t had a single public hearing on this contract and this is absolutely not something that should be rushed,” Morales said.

The pending contract, which can be seen here, would make the Seattle Police Department (SPD) one of the highest-paid police forces in the region with a 23% retroactive raise. The 23% raise is made up of a 1.3% raise for 2021, a 6.4% raise for 2022 and a 15.3% raise for 2023 as back pay.

The last Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) contract, approved in 2018, gave officers a 17% raise and required the city to spend $65 million in back pay, according to multiple media outlets. PubliCola, which bills itself as “Seattle’s reader-supported source for deeply sourced in-depth coverage of local, state, and regional politics and policy,” published a PDF of the contract earlier this month before the union removed it from public view.

SPOG represents approximately 900 SPD officers.

“Our focus throughout negotiations has been on the ultimate goal of creating an excellent police service and a safe Seattle, rooted in a commitment to accountability, operational improvements and increasing the recruitment and retention of good officers through fair wages and working conditions,” the City of Seattle said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

However, critics of the contract believe the city will get no meaningful accountability requirements. Police accountability has been a focal point of contention between the guild and city officials. SPOG has faced criticism from police reform advocates, who claim the union exerts too much influence over officer accountability and discipline procedures.

Just when a tentative agreement was put in place for a new contract, the Seattle Community Police Commission demanded further transparency about negotiations and for the public to be able to see the contract and weigh in on it, a sentiment Morales agrees with.

“The city needs to follow through on its prior commitments to the community: That barriers to police accountability can be adequately addressed within the contracts,” the commission wrote, according to KING 5. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has fallen to the lowest levels of staff since at least 1957, according to “The Jason Rantz Show” on AM 770 KTTH.

