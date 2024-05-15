Close
Black bear spotted roaming Tacoma neighborhoods

May 15, 2024, 7:04 AM

A photo of the black bear roaming around Tacoma, taken by a KIRO 7 viewer. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A black bear has been touring around Tacoma, according to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW).

It was most recently spotted in Titlow Park, south of Point Defiance Park, and near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge along the water. A KIRO 7 viewer sent in a photo of the young black bear. WDFW stated the bear appears to be in good health and old enough to be on its own.

Video of bears in Washington: Flock of ducks become accidental afternoon meal for Woodland Park Zoo bears

There have been no negative encounters with people as of this reporting, according to KIRO 7.

WDFW said this is typical behavior for a bear around this time, but people can reduce the chances of it showing up in their neighborhood by securing garbage cans, bird feeders and pet food — all things bears like to rummage in for food.

WDFW is hoping the bear will move on to a more suitable habitat soon, and is currently monitoring the situation.

More on bears in Washington: Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

