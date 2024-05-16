Close
Bob Ferguson from Graham on governor’s race ‘My intent was to win’

May 15, 2024, 6:28 PM

The State Capitol in Olympia...

The State Capitol in Olympia (Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

(Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

Jackson Meyer's Profile Picture

BY JACKSON MEYER


After being threatened with legal action from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, two candidates who shared the same name and who entered Washington’s race for governor dropped out last week.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s camp claimed this was merely a petty political ploy designed to confuse voters. However, Bob Ferguson from Graham sincerely believes he would have something to offer as Washington’s next governor. One of his top priorities is transparency and government waste

“My biggest questions about the state and what goes on is where does our tax dollars go? You know, I mean, why are we paying $800-$1,000 for car tabs when several times voters have said that they want that repealed? … Why are people that work in Gig Harbor and work in Tacoma still having to pay $6.50 every day to go to work?,” Ferguson told the Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH.

Ferguson also listed high gas prices and crumbling infrastructure as two of his primary concerns.

Did the attorney general have a legitimate legal case?

At a press conference with Attorney General Bob Ferguson Monday, former King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said the other two Bob Fergusons were committing a crime by filing their candidacy for Governor. Citing section 4 of RCW 29A.84.320, Satterberg claimed that both candidates were attempting to “confuse and mislead the electors by capitalizing on the public reputation of the candidate who had previously filed.”

Bob Ferguson from Graham says legal action was not warranted because that was not his goal.

“That was not my intent at all. My intent was to win. Realistically, did I believe that my chances were great? No, but you know, you gotta shoot your shot.”

Conservative activist Glen Morgan, who has been considered the architect of this “stunt,” echoed this sentiment when he spoke with Jason Rantz earlier this week and insisted both Bob Fergusons sincerely wanted to run.

Ferguson also rejects the attorney general’s claims that he is a Republican who is attempting to meddle in Washington’s Democratic primary.

“I am nothing. I have voted Republican. I have voted Democrat. I have voted libertarian … So, I’m going to vote for whoever winds up more with me as an individual. I don’t care about parties. I think the two party system is stupid,” Ferguson from Graham said. Ferguson filed as a Democrat, but said that was merely a political calculation.

You can listen to the full interview by heading here or tapping the player below:

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

