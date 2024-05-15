Close
JASON RANTZ

Conservative activist: ‘No doubt’ duplicate Bob Fergusons would be ‘far better’ at running state

May 15, 2024, 9:27 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

duplicate bob fergusons...

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee (left) and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson (right) are pictured before speaking to media. (Photo: Jason Redmond, Getty Images)

(Photo: Jason Redmond, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

For a brief moment, the governor’s race in Washington had two new challengers, both named Bob Ferguson, joining the much-discussed three-headed race of Attorney General Bob Ferguson, former sheriff Dave Reichert and U.S. veteran Semi Bird.

Ferguson immediately cried foul, claiming this was a “direct attack” on both democracy and the integrity of the Washington state election system. Both Bob Fergusons, located in Graham and Yakima, subsequently dropped out.

More on duplicate Bob Fergusons: Both duplicate Bob Fergusons withdraw from governors race

But who was behind adding multiple Bob Fergusons? Glen Morgan, a conservative activist, took to Facebook admitting he was the “volunteer campaign manager” for both duplicate Bob Fergusons.

Multiple media outlets have since crowned him the “architect” of this “political stunt.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to say anything about me being an architect as both these guys wanted to run for office,” Morgan said on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH 770 AM. “They both wanted to run for governor. And in particular, the Yakima Bob Ferguson had been wanting to run for some time. His friends at work had tried to convince him to run a year-and-a-half ago before his wife died and he was pretty inspired to jump in and run. He just always seemed that it was impossible for him to get over the hurdles — all of the crossing of the t’s and dotting the i’s of actually trying to run for office.”

Ferguson claimed Morgan did this only to “confuse voters and diminish votes,” which violates state law.

“I have to tell you, this jail time threat was, I think, unprecedented in the state of Washington,” Morgan said. “We’ve never seen these guys have just as much a right to run for office as anybody else. And threatening them with jail time was an excessive response by the Attorney General.”

Rantz on Bob Ferguson: On crime, Bob Ferguson’s campaign made its first massive blunder

Despite the other Fergusons not getting a real shot at challenging the current Attorney General, Morgan stated both candidates had legitimate reasons for running and a passion for public office.

“There’s no doubt that either one of these men would be far better and superior to Bob Ferguson not just as a human being, but also in governor,” Morgan said. “They both would be better and they both had campaign platforms. And both of them would have been far better getting into office.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

The Washington state primary is being held on Aug. 6, and the general election occurs on Nov. 5.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

