State Attorney General (AG) and Democratic Candidate for Governor Bob Watson Ferguson sent two cease-and-desist letters to two other Robert Fergusons in an effort to remove their names from the August primary ballot.

In the letters, he explained the legal implications of deceptive election and asked that they withdraw their names before 5 p.m. Monday, the deadline to legally withdraw names from consideration.

During a press conference Monday morning, AG Ferguson said the two letters were left on the porches of Robert Arthur Ferguson in Yakima and Robert Benjamin Ferguson in Graham. He has no idea if those individuals have opened those letters.

Ferguson was accompanied by former King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterburg in denouncing the efforts of Republican activist Glenn Morgan who reportedly recruited the two other Robert Ferguson’s to file to run for governor.

The goal is clear, according to Ferguson.

“(This is) to mislead voters and split my supporters three ways to depress my vote total and keep me from moving into the top two in the general election,” Ferguson said at a press conference Monday. “This is not an attack on me. It’s an attack on our election system. It’s an attack on our democracy. It’s an attack on the people to say to Washington to have a clear choice and to know who they’re voting for.”

Satterburg outlined the criminal penalties the two other Fergusons could face if a county prosecutor believes they intentionally filed for governor to mislead voters and split the vote — helping any republican challenger coinciding.

State law states misleading voters is a Class B felony that’s been on the books for 80 years.

“This is vandalism to the ballot, it’s a theft of the real Bob Ferguson’s reputation,” Satterburg said.

Ferguson also said his campaign has sent a letter to Secretary of State Steve Hobbs asking him to use the wide discretion his office has to make elections easier for voters to understand. He asked the secretary of state to list the occupations of each Ferguson next to their names and to list each candidate’s middle name or middle initial on the ballot.

Thirdly, Ferguson wants to group all the Fergusons together on the ballot — which may be the Attorney General’s most important ballot request.

Ferguson also called out the Republican challenger former Congressman Dave Reichert for not denouncing the move.

“He has not uttered a word about this. A man who seems to care about enforcing the law, he seems to only care about enforcing the law in certain situations if it benefits him politically,” Ferguson said.

KIRO Newsradio asked Glenn Morgan before the Ferguson news conference for an on-the-record interview about his next move. He said he would call us back later in the day.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State office said Steve Hobbs will reserve comment until after the 5 p.m. withdrawal deadline has passed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

