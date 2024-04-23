Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Markovich: Elected officials need accountability for their ‘generosity’ with our tax dollars

Apr 23, 2024, 12:10 PM

Photo: This photo, seen in December 2023, shows a series of tents lined the parking lot of Riverton...

This photo, seen in December 2023, shows a series of tents lined the parking lot of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. The refugees staying in them were temporarily moved to a hotel in Kent. (Video capture courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Video capture courtesy of KIRO 7)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A pastor friend of mine has a personal policy that whenever a street beggar asks him for money, he gives them whatever he has in his pocket.

He said sometimes it’s painful when he pulls out a couple of $20 bills, but he gives it away, asking no questions on how it will be used.

I’m not that generous and some might even say — I’m not that compassionate.

More from Markovich: Seattle’s budget woes just got worse with new labor agreements

I want to be a good steward of my hard-earned money. So when someone approaches me, I ask them questions like “What do you need the money for? If you need a meal, I’ll take you to that McDonald’s over there.”

When this has happened, nobody has taken me up on my offer.

So when King County dug into its pocket and pulled out $2 million last week to help house dozens of asylum seekers and refugees in Tukwila — I took a pause.

It’s the latest installment in the saga of the Riverton United Methodist Church that opened its grounds last year to asylum seekers from Venezuela. At first, the church didn’t reject anybody, but word got out, others started camping on their grounds and it got overwhelming.

Past coverage: Tukwila declares state of emergency to get support to asylum seekers

Supporters begged elected officials for help, to solve a problem of their own making.

The City of Seattle had already stepped in with hundreds of thousands of dollars for hotel rooms. Now the county is handing out $2 million more.

I’m not a heartless person, and people truly seeking a better life need help, but I expect elected officials to be good stewards of our hard-earned tax dollars and ask questions before digging deep into our collective pockets to hand out millions.

Maybe they’re being compassionate, just like my pastor friend.

But when it comes to our money, elected official’s “compassion” needs to be held accountable. How that money is being used? Is it being used wisely? Their track record is not that great.

Matt Markovich is an analyst and reporter who often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle’s Infamous Hellcat SRT Chased By Cop Cars

Jack Stine personally witnessed the infamous Dodge SRT Hellcat – which has been blasting its modified engine through sleepy Seattle neighborhoods in the wee hours of the morning – whip past his very own Eastlake apartment windows. Three cop cars gave chase close behind. But then, something strange happened. And resident dad Spike O’Neill wonders, […]

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Remote Work Tech Bros Turn Into Stay-At-Home Dads

Men statistically hold jobs that have translated far better to the remote work landscape: tech, finance, engineering. It’s created a shift in the dynamics of the nuclear family. Mom goes into work, and Dad stays at home with the laptop – and the kids, and the piles of laundry and dirty dishes. Is it a […]

23 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are You ‘That Guy’ In Your Office?

Jack Stine came to a startling realization while scrolling through a Reddit thread where people were complaining about ‘that guy’ in their office. He might be ‘that guy’ at KIRO Newsradio. Spike O’Neill thoughtfully reviews the evidence and attempts to give an honest answer. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from […]

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: AI-powered Tech has Entered the Security Game… with Paintballs

ICYMI AI technology is rapidly growing, and now… it wants to protect us. From what? Unwanted people at the front door, porch pirates, and more. It’s pretty wild. It’s also weird. Listen to the John Curley and Shari Elliker Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Nestlé Is A Mega Corp, Not To Be Trusted

A report has found that Nestlé adds sugar to baby formula that’s being sold in poorer countries. It’s not the first time Nestlé has been in the news Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location in […]

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: MAGA Comedian Rob Schneider Crosses the Line with Republicans

Rob Schneider’s comedy set at a Republican networking event was reportedly ‘gross’ and ‘vulgar’ to the point of being yanked off stage. Schneider has denied this, calling it “woke BS.” What happens when a MAGA grifter goes too far? Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO […]

4 days ago

Markovich: Elected officials need accountability for their ‘generosity’ with our tax dollars