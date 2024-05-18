Weekend roundup: Local music, art, pets and more!

The weekend is here and we have lots of activities going on!

If you are up for a trip to Orcas Island, the Salish Sea Folk Festival is Friday and Saturday. There will be learning opportunities at workshops, and folk music, all in a village you get to walk through. You’ll learn about blacksmithing, kitting, wood carving and more. Check Orcas Wonder Camp’s website for details

Saturday is One Seattle’s Day of Service. There will be thousands of volunteers taking part in over 130 events that focus on cleaning and beautification, gardening and restoration and helping neighbors in need. You can get details on the City of Seattle’s website.

It’s Armed Forces Day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be all sorts of entertainment including games, military dog demonstrations and a chance to get a hands-on look at some of the vehicles and aircraft used by our armed forces. Visit JBLM’s website for more details.

Other activities: Opera known for catchy music, humor shines in Seattle

Free health services offered this weekend

If you are in Whatcom County and are in need of health, vision, hearing or dental service, you’ll want to head to the East Whatcom Regional Resource Center. There will be a variety of free health services being offered as part of the Whatcom Wellness Fair. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and RSVPing is recommended. For more information, go here. The event is free and no insurance is necessary.

Going on now in Everett it is the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival. Drive-By Truckers, Allen Stone, Shovels and Ropes are just some of the artists rocking the stage this weekend. There’s also a night market with vendors, food trucks and lots more. Get details and tickets on Fisherman’s Village Music Fest’s website.

What better way to celebrate the weekend than with an ice cold beer? Seattle Beer Week is here and starts Friday. Kicking things off is the 50th-anniversary party at the Eastlake Zoo Tavern going all day. Get a full rundown of all the fun on Seattle Beer Week’s website.

Nordic pride to be celebrated Friday

Friday is Norwegian Constitution Day and there’s a celebration going on in Ballard. An All Star lineup of Nordic talent will be at Bergen Place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be Norwegian food at the Leif Erikson Lodge from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and while enjoying the music and fun, you can get a prime spot for the parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Details on 17th of May Seattle’s website.

This week’s Festal program at the Seattle Center will be A Glimpse Of China. It will take place at the Seattle Center and there will be dance and vocalist performances, as well as marital arts displays and more. There will also be food and vendors.

The U District Street Fair is back this weekend! It’s described as a 15-block-long arts and crafts fair that features free live music and performances, ample food truck options and plenty of vendor booths. Want to skip the hassle of driving? The event’s website states light rail will drop you off in the center of the action.

Other news: Black bear spotted roaming around Tacoma captured, will be relocated

Have some fun with your pet Saturday

It’s a Petpalooza in Auburn this weekend. Furry friends and their human companions will hit the pavement for a fun run to start things off, followed by the high-flying action of flydog and other agility demonstrations. Plus there will be low-cost pet services, adoptable animals and more! You can bring your pup as long as they are leashed, licensed and well-behaved. The City of Auburn’s website has more details.

Finally, at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, it’s Paint Jam. There will be artists painting all day, as well as a community painting wall, not to mention live music and food, the classic staple of any event! Paint Jam runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

There’s never a shortage of things to do in the region, so get out and enjoy! if you know of stuff going on in your area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.