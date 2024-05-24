Close
Truck crashes into Edmonds home, injuring 1 and causing $150K in damage

May 23, 2024, 5:30 PM

A truck crashed into a home in the Esperance neighborhood of Edmonds on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo courtesy of South County Fire/@SouthSnoFire on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A truck that was towing a travel trailer crashed into a home in the Esperance neighborhood of Edmonds late Thursday morning, according to the area regional fire authority.

South County Fire reported in a post on X that the truck was parked when it started rolling down hill toward the the home around 11 a.m.

In a separate post as part of a thread on X, the agency said the driver sustained serious injuries while attempting to stop the truck before it crashed into the house. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to get treated.

South County Fire Public Information Officer Christie Veley confirmed to KIRO Newsradio by email late Thursday afternoon the patient transported to Harborview is a man in his 60s. He was dragged a short distance while trying to stop the truck and trailer.

Exclusive: Edmonds investigating its police chief for firing her service weapon

One person who was inside the home at the time of the accident wasn’t hurt.

Members of South County Fire’s Technical Rescue Team had to engage in a process called shoring to the house as they assessed the damage. Veley explained to KIRO Newsradio shoring involves “creating a temporary support for the outer wall of the home and that just helps makes it stable and safe and won’t further collapse.”

Veley told KIRO Newsradio in an email South County Fire estimates the damage to the home will cost $150,000 to repair.

“The damage was confined to one room at the corner of the home and will not impact the structural integrity of the rest of the home,” Veley added in her statement. “A concrete wall in the area hit likely prevented further damage.”

