Burn ban starts Saturday for unincorporated Pierce County

Soon unincorporated Pierce County residents will have to follow outdoor burning rules, as the county’s burn ban goes into effect Saturday.

Pierce County announced the burn ban via a news release, citing the upcoming warmer weather.

More from Pierce County: Corrections chief at odds with the employee guild

“This is due to the expectation of warmer, drier days becoming more common and resulting in fires starting more easily and posing a greater threat to people and property,” Pierce County stated.

The ban applies to outdoor burning of yard debris and land clearing in unincorporated Pierce County. It does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission.

The news release stated the use of gas, propane, charcoal or pellet self-contained stoves. Smokers and barbecues are still allowed.

However, the fire must be built in a metal or concrete fire pit and not used as debris disposal. It also cannot grow larger than three feet in diameter and must be in a clear spot at least 10 feet from vegetation, 25 feet from structures and 20 feet below overhanging branches. The fire must also be attended by an alert person and equipment that can be used to put out the fire like hand tools and a garden hose attached to a water faucet, or a five-gallon bucket of water.

However, no recreational fires are allowed when winds exceed 5 mph.

The burn ban only applies to residents in unincorporated Pierce County. For those in incorporated Pierce County, the news release said to contact the local jurisdiction for requirements.

The ban does not apply to setting off legal fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County during the allowed times. A list of fireworks that are legal to possess between June 28 and July 5 can be found here. Fireworks can be sold in unincorporated Pierce County on June 28 from noon to 11 p.m. and from June 29 to July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks can only be discharged on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Latest on weather: El Niño’s exit paves way for hurricane-force winds in Western Washington

The county did not say when the burn ban would be lifted but noted last year’s ban went from June 6 to October 3.

The news release stated if residents have an approved Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permit and/or their property falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.