Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Public Health: Confirmed measles case at Sea-Tac Airport

Jun 2, 2024, 12:20 PM

Image: Public Health - Seattle and King County has reported a confirmed measles case at Sea-Tac Air...

Public Health - Seattle and King County has reported a confirmed measles case at Sea-Tac Airport on May 10 and 11. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Public Health – Seattle and King County has reported a confirmed measles case at the Seattle-Tacoma International (Sea-Tac) Airport.

According to a news release, Public Health was informed on Thursday of the outbreak. The adult traveled through Sea-Tac Airport on May 10 and 11.

Public Health reported the person is a resident of Arizona and likely contracted measles while traveling in, or on the way to Europe. It also stated the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.

Anyone who was at Sea-Tac Airport, S Concourse (Gate S1) through Customs to International Arrivals Facility Baggage Claim (Carousel 19) from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 10 could have been exposed. Also, anyone who was at the A Concourse (Gate A8) from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 11.

“Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health, said in the news release. “We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected.”

Related news: King County Public Health monitoring potential measles case

Officials don’t know the person’s vaccine status.

However, Public Health stated anyone who could have been exposed should first find out if they have been vaccinated for measles or had the disease before. They should then call a healthcare provider if they develop an illness with a fever or with an unexplained rash.

To avoid spreading measles, those infected should first call the clinic before going to be checked for the disease. Public Health also stated to limit contact with others.

Those infected with no immunity would become sick between May 17, 2024, to June 1, 2024, according to the news release. People who are immuno-compromised may experience symptoms later.

To learn more about measles and how to stay protected against it, visit King County’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A bad crash involving a motorhome and an ambulance shut down all lanes of I-5 south Sunday m...

Julia Dallas

Ambulance, motorhome crash shuts down I-5 south

A bad crash involving a motorhome and an ambulance shut down all lanes of I-5 south Sunday morning. Roads reopened around 9:30 a.m.

1 hour ago

Image: Visitors look for clams to dig along the beach at Fort Stevens State Park, Feb. 9, 2016, in ...

Associated Press

Oregon officials close entire coast to mussel harvesting due to shellfish poisoning

The state's entire coastline is closed due to an "unprecedented" outbreak of shellfish poisoning that has sickened at least 20 people.

17 hours ago

Image: The Lind Avenue overpass over Interstate 405 in Renton reopened to traffic on Thursday, May ...

Steve Coogan

Renton drivers rejoice: Lind Avenue overpass over I-405 reopens after 2 years

Renton-area drivers received welcome news during their commutes Thursday morning: The Lind Avenue overpass over Interstate 405 reopened.

18 hours ago

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphi...

Steve Coogan

Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Seattle for fundraising events

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Seattle Saturday for two fundraising events, including one in West Seattle.

18 hours ago

Image: A scooter is seen behind red 'Do not cross' police tape in Downtown Seattle. The Seattle Pol...

Steve Coogan

4 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in separate Seattle shootings Saturday

The Seattle Police Department is investigating two Saturday shootings. In one, two juveniles were hurt in a drive-by incident downtown.

22 hours ago

Image: Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read...

Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Idaho jury decides Chad Daybell should be put to death for murders

The jury that convicted Chad Guy Daybell of three murders said Saturday he should be put to death for the crimes.

23 hours ago

Public Health: Confirmed measles case at Sea-Tac Airport