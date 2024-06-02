Public Health: Confirmed measles case at Sea-Tac Airport

Public Health – Seattle and King County has reported a confirmed measles case at the Seattle-Tacoma International (Sea-Tac) Airport.

According to a news release, Public Health was informed on Thursday of the outbreak. The adult traveled through Sea-Tac Airport on May 10 and 11.

Public Health reported the person is a resident of Arizona and likely contracted measles while traveling in, or on the way to Europe. It also stated the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.

Anyone who was at Sea-Tac Airport, S Concourse (Gate S1) through Customs to International Arrivals Facility Baggage Claim (Carousel 19) from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 10 could have been exposed. Also, anyone who was at the A Concourse (Gate A8) from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 11.

“Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health, said in the news release. “We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected.”

Related news: King County Public Health monitoring potential measles case

Officials don’t know the person’s vaccine status.

However, Public Health stated anyone who could have been exposed should first find out if they have been vaccinated for measles or had the disease before. They should then call a healthcare provider if they develop an illness with a fever or with an unexplained rash.

To avoid spreading measles, those infected should first call the clinic before going to be checked for the disease. Public Health also stated to limit contact with others.

Those infected with no immunity would become sick between May 17, 2024, to June 1, 2024, according to the news release. People who are immuno-compromised may experience symptoms later.

To learn more about measles and how to stay protected against it, visit King County’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.