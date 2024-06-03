Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Rough seas strand cruise ships, await tugboats to help dock 

Jun 3, 2024, 11:19 AM

cruise ships rough seas...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The seas are so rough right now that two cruise ships have had to anchor out in Elliot Bay and wait for tugboats to help them dock at Pier 91.

Travel expert Steve Danishek said cruise ships have engines that typically allow them to move the front and the back of the ships sideways, so they can maneuver safely toward a pier and dock on their own. But the rough water has overwhelmed the engines.

Previous boating accidents: NTSB probe found captain was asleep at the wheel during ’22 ferry crash

“The sides of the ship act like sails that catch the wind and the wind can push them around,” Danishek told KIRO Newsradio in reference to the high winds hitting the vessels. “If they try to dock and the wind pushes them, then they can either severely damage the ship or the dock, and putting Pier 91 out of business would be a catastrophe.”

Pier 91 is one of two Seattle piers that host cruise ships.

But bringing tugboats in to help guide the cruise ships to the pier will take hours. Danishek said the ships, the Quantum of the Seas and the MS Roald Amundsen, carry thousands of passengers who, unless they had planned to stay in the Seattle area an extra day, have likely missed their flights home.

It’s a delay that one would not necessarily anticipate.

More from Heather Bosch: Hoop dreams are high for the Seattle Storm

“Usually the storms are gone and we don’t have any problems at all,” Danishek said regarding weather during the Seattle cruise season. “I can’t remember having a ship anchored in Elliot Bay during the summer due to weather.”

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

The Ryan House in Sumner was built in the 1870s and 1880s before Washington became a state, and is ...

Feliks Banel

Ryan House faces Sumner City Council vote Monday night

The Sumner City Council will meet Monday night and will likely vote on a Ryan House private fundraising resolution.

38 minutes ago

ShotSpotter equipment being used in Chicago. (File photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP)...

Matt Markovich

Seattle scraps ShotSpotter plans; advances surveillance, license plate readers

Seattle has abandoned plans to install acoustic gunshot locators after receiving cost estimates for the "Crime Prevention Technology Pilot."

1 hour ago

Asylum-seeking refugees...

Sam Campbell

Asylum-seeking refugees relocated once more to spot off Highway 167 in Kent

Sandwiched between the remains of a budget hotel and Highway 167, a group of more than a hundred refugees plead for housing.

2 hours ago

Photo: MV Salish with Washington State Ferries....

Chris Sullivan

Calmer waters ahead for Washington State Ferries?

The bid is finally out for five new electric hybrid boats. Will the Washington State Ferries get a contract it can live with this time?

2 hours ago

power outages western washington...

Frank Sumrall

Power outages stretch across Western WA, school start times delayed

Thousands are reeling from early morning power outages across Western Washington this morning as an atmospheric river floods the region with rainfall.

8 hours ago

Photo: NB I-5 at 56th car crash, June 2, 2024....

KIRO 7 News Staff

Multiple overnight crashes leave 2 dead, 3 arrested for DUI in Tacoma

Three separate DUI-suspected car crashes in the Tacoma area resulted in two fatalities, three hospitalizations and three arrests.

20 hours ago

Rough seas strand cruise ships, await tugboats to help dock 