2-year-old girl from Pullman missing, FBI has warrant for child’s father

The FBI is searching for a missing engaged couple and a 2-year-old girl from Pullman.

The bureau has a warrant for the child’s father. Police officials said the girl, Seraya Aung Harmon, was supposed to be returned to her mother on Monday, but the father never showed up.

“It’s hard, I can’t even really tell you what I do because I just basically think about her and try and find a way to find her,” the missing 2-year-old’s mother told KIRO Newsradio.

Originally a Pullman Police Department investigation, the department is working alongside the Moscow, Idaho Police Department and the FBI. The father, Aaron Aung, is from Moscow.

“Seraya was last seen with her father, Aaron Aung, on May 29,” the Pullman Police Department stated on social media. “The two reportedly traveled to Montana on a fishing trip, but have not returned. Seraya was scheduled to be returned to her mother in Pullman on June 3, 2024. They did not appear at the scheduled custody exchange.”

A woman, Nadia Cole — who was reported missing last week after last being seen at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) — is believed to be the father’s fiancé, with law enforcement officials claiming she’s somehow involved.

“Aaron Aung may be traveling with 21-year-old Nadia Cole, formally a Pullman resident,” Pullman Police continued in its statement. “Cole was reported missing to the Port of Seattle Police Department on May 28, 2024.”

According to police, the father, his fiancé and the child could be in Washington, Idaho or Montana.

Anyone with information about Seraya’s location is asked to call the Pullman Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

