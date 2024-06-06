Close
CRIME BLOTTER

2-year-old girl from Pullman missing, FBI has warrant for child’s father

Jun 6, 2024, 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

2-year-old girl missing...

Left: Missing 2-year old girl Seraya Aung Harmon. Right: The missing 2-year-old's father, Aaron Aung, with his fiancé Nadia Cole. (Photos courtesy of Pullman Police Department)

(Photos courtesy of Pullman Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The FBI is searching for a missing engaged couple and a 2-year-old girl from Pullman.

The bureau has a warrant for the child’s father. Police officials said the girl, Seraya Aung Harmon, was supposed to be returned to her mother on Monday, but the father never showed up.

More on missing people in WA: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

“It’s hard, I can’t even really tell you what I do because I just basically think about her and try and find a way to find her,” the missing 2-year-old’s mother told KIRO Newsradio.

Originally a Pullman Police Department investigation, the department is working alongside the Moscow, Idaho Police Department and the FBI. The father, Aaron Aung, is from Moscow.

“Seraya was last seen with her father, Aaron Aung, on May 29,” the Pullman Police Department stated on social media. “The two reportedly traveled to Montana on a fishing trip, but have not returned. Seraya was scheduled to be returned to her mother in Pullman on June 3, 2024. They did not appear at the scheduled custody exchange.”

A woman, Nadia Cole — who was reported missing last week after last being seen at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) — is believed to be the father’s fiancé, with law enforcement officials claiming she’s somehow involved.

“Aaron Aung may be traveling with 21-year-old Nadia Cole, formally a Pullman resident,” Pullman Police continued in its statement. “Cole was reported missing to the Port of Seattle Police Department on May 28, 2024.”

More on missing people in WA: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night

According to police, the father, his fiancé and the child could be in Washington, Idaho or Montana.

Anyone with information about Seraya’s location is asked to call the Pullman Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

