CRIME BLOTTER

Officer-involved shooting breaks out overnight in Toppenish

Jun 6, 2024, 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

officer-involved shooting toppenish...

(Photo courtesy of the Toppenish Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Toppenish Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An officer-involved shooting broke out overnight Wednesday with a Toppenish police officer.

No officers were injured during this incident, which occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The shooting suspect needed to be transported to a local hospital after being detained. The suspect received some medical attention at the crime scene.

More local crime: 17-year-old killed by gunfire after altercation outside Renton Big 5 Sporting Goods

“The officer was dispatched to assist Yakama Nation Tribal Police Officers with a disturbance in the 400 block of S. Toppenish Street. Upon arrival, the officer encountered an armed subject and a shooting ensued,” the Toppenish Police Department stated in an official release.

It’s unclear who fired first, as of this reporting.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Toppenish. No officers or detectives from the Toppenish Police Department will be involved in this investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

