Officer-involved shooting breaks out overnight in Toppenish

An officer-involved shooting broke out overnight Wednesday with a Toppenish police officer.

No officers were injured during this incident, which occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The shooting suspect needed to be transported to a local hospital after being detained. The suspect received some medical attention at the crime scene.

“The officer was dispatched to assist Yakama Nation Tribal Police Officers with a disturbance in the 400 block of S. Toppenish Street. Upon arrival, the officer encountered an armed subject and a shooting ensued,” the Toppenish Police Department stated in an official release.

It’s unclear who fired first, as of this reporting.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Toppenish. No officers or detectives from the Toppenish Police Department will be involved in this investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

