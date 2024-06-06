Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

17-year-old killed by gunfire after altercation outside Renton Big 5 Sporting Goods

Jun 6, 2024, 7:38 AM

17-year-old renton killed...

Renton Police respond to shooting outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in the Renton Village strip mall. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 17-year-old male was shot and killed outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Renton off Grady Way just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Renton police said three 17-year-olds were heading into Big 5 Sporting Goods when they got into an altercation with a 51-year-old man in the parking lot. The altercation became physical and the 51-year-old man shot and killed one of the 17-year-old kids.

More local crime: 2-year-old girl from Pullman missing, FBI has warrant for child’s father

King County Sheriff’s deputies were holding a training exercise near the Renton Village strip mall where the altercation took place and heard the gunfire. Responding deputies attempted life-saving measures on the 17-year-old, but he died at the scene.

“It just goes to show you that we have a crisis and an epidemic in our communities all around the country really with this gun violence,” Renton Police’s Public Information Officer Meghan Black told KIRO 7. “A 17-year-old lost his life tonight.”

The 51-year-old shooter is cooperating with police, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

officer-involved shooting toppenish...

Frank Sumrall

Officer-involved shooting breaks out overnight in Toppenish

An officer-involved shooting in Toppenish broke out at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning with a police officer.

57 seconds ago

2-year-old girl missing...

Frank Sumrall

2-year-old girl from Pullman missing, FBI has warrant for child’s father

Police officials said the missing 2-year-old girl was supposed to be returned to her mother on Monday, but never happened. 

4 hours ago

puyallup shooting teens...

Frank Sumrall

Three teens arrested for involvement in fatal shooting of 22-year-old woman

Puyallup Police have arrested three teens in connection to the February shooting and murder of 22-year-old Gianna Stone.

21 hours ago

auburn drugs...

Frank Sumrall

Auburn man arrested, charged for possessing 135 pounds of MDMA among other drugs, weapons

An Auburn man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and vast quantities of drugs for distribution.

22 hours ago

puyallup teacher sentenced...

Frank Sumrall

Former Puyallup teacher sentenced to 6 months house arrest for having sex with student

A former Puyallup teacher has been sentenced to six months house arrest after she pled guilty to first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

2 days ago

seattle apartment fire dead...

Frank Sumrall

SFD: One dead, three rescued from fire in North Seattle vacant apartment

An early-morning apartment fire in north Seattle Tuesday turned fatal when one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 days ago

17-year-old killed by gunfire after altercation outside Renton Big 5 Sporting Goods