A 17-year-old male was shot and killed outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Renton off Grady Way just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Renton police said three 17-year-olds were heading into Big 5 Sporting Goods when they got into an altercation with a 51-year-old man in the parking lot. The altercation became physical and the 51-year-old man shot and killed one of the 17-year-old kids.

King County Sheriff’s deputies were holding a training exercise near the Renton Village strip mall where the altercation took place and heard the gunfire. Responding deputies attempted life-saving measures on the 17-year-old, but he died at the scene.

“It just goes to show you that we have a crisis and an epidemic in our communities all around the country really with this gun violence,” Renton Police’s Public Information Officer Meghan Black told KIRO 7. “A 17-year-old lost his life tonight.”

The 51-year-old shooter is cooperating with police, as of this reporting.

Contributing: KIRO 7

