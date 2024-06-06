17-year-old killed by gunfire after altercation outside Renton Big 5 Sporting Goods
Jun 6, 2024, 7:38 AM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
A 17-year-old male was shot and killed outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Renton off Grady Way just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Renton police said three 17-year-olds were heading into Big 5 Sporting Goods when they got into an altercation with a 51-year-old man in the parking lot. The altercation became physical and the 51-year-old man shot and killed one of the 17-year-old kids.
King County Sheriff’s deputies were holding a training exercise near the Renton Village strip mall where the altercation took place and heard the gunfire. Responding deputies attempted life-saving measures on the 17-year-old, but he died at the scene.
“It just goes to show you that we have a crisis and an epidemic in our communities all around the country really with this gun violence,” Renton Police’s Public Information Officer Meghan Black told KIRO 7. “A 17-year-old lost his life tonight.”
The 51-year-old shooter is cooperating with police, as of this reporting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Contributing: KIRO 7
Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.