CRIME BLOTTER

1 injured in shooting reported near Seattle’s Garfield High School

Jun 6, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle and yellow police tape can be seen outside Garfield High...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle and yellow police tape can be seen outside Garfield High School in Seattle after a nearby shooting on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department's SPD Blotter)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department's SPD Blotter)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is reporting that it is investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue near Garfield High School Thursday.

According to a post on the SPD’s SPD Blotter, at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of the shooting and, subsequently, located a 17-year old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The SPD officers then provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived and continued treatment. The teenager was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Thursday it is treating one male teenager in connection with the shooting. The teen is in serious condition.

The department reported on X Thursday that Garfield High School was on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at 3:15 p.m.

Officers determined that an altercation took place on school grounds prior to the shooting, the SPD Blotter post states. The male suspect, considered “high school aged,” ran from the scene and has not yet been located. Police cordoned off the area until Seattle Police Homicide Detectives arrived.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, SPD Assistant Chief Eric Barden says it started with a student breaking up a fight.

“One of the original combatants approached the victim, apparently angry that they had intervened,” Barden said. “Some words were exchanged, there was some altercation and then the suspect pulled out a weapon and fired a number of rounds at our victim, striking our victim.”

The SPD has not released a specific description of the suspect, but KIRO 7’s Bridget Chavez reported the SPD is looking for a person “described as wearing red jeans, red shirt, black belt and has dreads.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, an alum of Garfield High, also spoke out at the news conference and said he is directing SPD to look at the area for increased attention and patrols. However, it is not to over police.

“It is to protect. It is to develop a bond with the community so the community feels we have an investment strategy to protect them,” Harrell said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contributing: Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

