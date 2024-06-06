Everett’s Clark Park gazebo now gone to the dogs

The Everett City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a funding package to build a new off-leash dog area at Clark Park in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Passage of the funding measure effectively marks the end of Clark Park’s historic gazebo, which will be dismantled and placed in storage to make way for canine recreation.

A group of preservation activists affiliated with the non-profit group Historic Everett had staged a single event back in February to call attention to the threat faced by the 1921 gazebo by the dog area project, and reached out to local media, including KIRO Newsradio, to share their concerns. Meanwhile, a number of Bayside neighbors were well organized and vocal in their support for the removal of the structure, saying it was attracting illegal and other undesirable activities to Clark Park.

More coverage: Citizens beg City of Everett to compromise on dog park and gazebo

Preservationists and other community members countered that an off-leash dog area would be a welcome addition to Clark Park, and new activity from dogs and their owners might discourage the unwanted behavior taking place under the gazebo’s inviting roof. A compromise was offered by Patrick Hall, chair of the Everett Historical Commission: build the dog park, keep the gazebo in place, and see if a year or two of this new amenity might negate the need to remove the historic structure. No response to Hall’s offer, formal or otherwise, ever came from the City of Everett, Mayor Cassie Franklin, Planning Director Yorik Stevens-Wajda or Parks and Facilities Director Bob Leonard.

Through multiple meetings of the Everett Historical Commission, officials from the City of Everett also sparred with commission members over procedural issues about what, if any, permission was required from the commission to remove the gazebo. Those issues appear to have never really been resolved to the satisfaction of several commission members.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks. You can also follow Feliks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Follow @https://twitter.com/feliksbanel