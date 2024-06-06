1 killed after a plane crashed into an Auburn building

One person died after a small plane crashed onto the roof of a building in Auburn Thursday, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA).

VRFA spokesperson Kelly Hawks told KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon her agency responded to a report of a plane crashing into a building on the 400 block of C Street NW in Auburn.

She went on to say that a small plane, one with two seats, had crashed through the roof of that structure which Hawks called “a warehouse building.” It crashed into the area that has administrative offices.

One person was found dead after the crash. Everyone else was able to evacuate the building. Hawks told KIRO Newsradio she could not confirm if the person who died was the pilot of the plane or in the building. Photos from the scene show the damaged plane had pierced through the ceiling. The Auburn Police Department confirmed on X the fatality was a single male occupant.

There was a small amount of fuel that leaked from the plane so a hazmat crew was called to the scene, Hawks said.

Hawks confirmed there is a small airport in Auburn, but she wasn’t sure if the plane was coming from or going to that airport when it crashed.

She also told KIRO Newsradio there will be an investigation into the incident and there is a possibility that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be involved with at least a portion of that investigation.

