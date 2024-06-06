Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

1 killed after a plane crashed into an Auburn building

Jun 6, 2024, 1:01 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

Photo: Fire crews were on scene of a small plane crash into a building on C St. NW in Auburn on Thu...

Fire crews were on scene of a small plane crash into a building on C St. NW in Auburn on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Valley Regional Fire/@ValleyFire on X)

(Photo courtesy of Valley Regional Fire/@ValleyFire on X)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH AND STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest.com

One person died after a small plane crashed onto the roof of a building in Auburn Thursday, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA).

VRFA spokesperson Kelly Hawks told KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon her agency responded to a report of a plane crashing into a building on the 400 block of C Street NW in Auburn.

She went on to say that a small plane, one with two seats, had crashed through the roof of that structure which Hawks called “a warehouse building.” It crashed into the area that has administrative offices.

One person was found dead after the crash. Everyone else was able to evacuate the building. Hawks told KIRO Newsradio she could not confirm if the person who died was the pilot of the plane or in the building. Photos from the scene show the damaged plane had pierced through the ceiling. The Auburn Police Department confirmed on X the fatality was a single male occupant.

There was a small amount of fuel that leaked from the plane so a hazmat crew was called to the scene, Hawks said.

Hawks confirmed there is a small airport in Auburn, but she wasn’t sure if the plane was coming from or going to that airport when it crashed.

More local news: Bellevue Police Department has had enough with traffic fatalities

She also told KIRO Newsradio there will be an investigation into the incident and there is a possibility that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be involved with at least a portion of that investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, or email her here.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

