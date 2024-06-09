Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Sheriffs in Pierce County release sketch of wanted rape suspect

Jun 8, 2024, 5:00 PM

Image: Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape...

Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape of a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. (Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape of a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma.

According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) sent to KIRO Newsradio Friday, on May 17 at about 11:30 a.m., the suspect in the rape was in the woods next to the Kings Manor Senior Living Facility on Portland Ave E. in Tacoma. The suspect told the victim, a 19-year-old woman who worked at Kings Manor, he needed help with an injured cat and lured her into the woods.

From there, the suspect punched the victim, which knocked her down, and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect ran from the scene and the victim went back to Kings Manor where another employee called 911.

Sacramento teen missing since April 19 seen in Seattle: Police are concerned she’s a human trafficking victim

A county detective created a sketch after interviewing the victim.

As the PCSD explained in its release, the suspect is described as a Black male, between 55 and 65 years old. He is over 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds or more.

He was also seen to have a “crew cut” hair with a “noticeable amount” of gray. In addition, he has a “heavily wrinkled brow.” His eyes are described as distinctly wide-set, slanting downward, and small for his face. He also had dark circles under his eyes.

The suspect wore a neck gaiter to cover most of the rest of his face.

Finally, the PCSD added the suspect has a “prominent midsection” and it appeared to affect the suspect’s gait, or the way he walked.

MyNorthwest crime blotter: Covering crimes in and around the Puget Sound region

For anyone able to recognize this person, they are asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Those interested in responding can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS. The Crime Stoppers app and the new Pierce County Sheriff’s app are options as well.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

