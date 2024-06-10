This week’s weather: Washington’s 16-hour sun-filled days are here

The best way to describe this week’s weather is with one word – seasonal. The average high temperature for much of the western interior is hovering around 70 degrees and the mercury is expected to hover on either side of that reading through the week. The sun will be shining, but a threat of showers cannot be ruled out either.

Monday is anticipated to have a typical mid-June day of sunshine after areas of morning clouds. Highs in the region should range from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

This week’s weather

A weak area of lower pressure aloft is forecast to swing onshore Tuesday for a threat of light showers primarily along the coast, in the mountains and in the north interior, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will only manage to rise into the 60s — likely the coolest day of the work week.

By Wednesday, higher pressure is expected to build over the region for a return of sunshine and highs warming to around 70 degrees. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs mainly in the 70s under plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine is forecast to hang on once Friday arrives, but as cooler Pacific Ocean breezes arise, highs are expected to only range from the mid-60s to lower 70s. Low temperatures throughout the week are anticipated to be between 45 to 55 degrees.

The summer solstice on June 20 is fast approaching, and with the sunrise now arriving about 10 minutes past 5 a.m. and sunsets a bit after 9 p.m., daylight hours this week will be just shy of 16 hours.

Pristine Mariners weather

The Seattle Mariners return home this week to take on the Chicago White Sox Monday through Thursday and the Texas Rangers Friday through the weekend. With the exception of Tuesday evening, the stadium roof should be open.

Father’s Day is this weekend and looking ahead, it does not look nearly as good as Mother’s Day’s sun-filled weekend last month. Lower pressure aloft is forecast to move ashore with a cooler air mass and a likelihood of light showers with the stadium roof potentially closed. Sorry Dad, there is time to be prepared.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist.