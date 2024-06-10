Multiple weekend Seattle shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured

Three Seattle shootings Seattle between Saturday night and early Sunday left a man injured after being shot multiple times, a girl shot in the neck and left in serious condition at a Seattle hospital and a man dead on Occidental Avenue South in South Seattle.

Downtown Seattle gunfight being investigated

In one of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) shootings, detectives are investigating a gunfight that happened in Downtown Seattle between two men Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Minor Ave, according to a post from the SPD’s SPD Blotter. Those officers then located a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The department’s officers then provided medical aid to the victim, described as 26 years old, until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived continued aid. The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, the SPD Blotter post states.

The suspect ran from the scene before SPD officers arrived and was not located.

SPD was able to determine “an altercation” broke out between the two men prior to the shooting. A 39-year-old security guard attempted to intervene in the incident and a bullet ended up grazing him. His injury was not considered life-threatening, SPD reported.

Additional damage from bullets fired were found at a nearby business and vehicle. Multiple shell casings were collected and two guns were found and seized as evidence.

Girl found shot in the neck in South Seattle

In a separate SPD Blotter post, the department reported it is investigating a shooting that occurred in South Seattle early Sunday.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot in the 2500 block of 29th Avenue South. When they arrived on the scene, they located a “juvenile female” who had been wounded by a gunshot to the neck. The SFD arrived and continued medical care on the girl after the officers on the scene began the process.

The victim was transported to Harborview in serious condition, the SPD Blotter post states.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and are under investigation. The suspect ran from the scene and has not yet been located, the department said in its online statement.

1 dead in another South Seattle shooting

Less than two hours after the first reported South Seattle shooting, the SPD announced it is investigating a separate fatal shooting that took place in South Seattle Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person being shot in the 1000 block of Occidental Avenue South.

When those officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man, who had been shot once in the chest, according to a post on the SPD Blotter. The SFD arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

No arrests have been made in this shooting and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, the department’s online statement reads.

If anyone has information about any of the Seattle shootings, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

