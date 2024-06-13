Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SWAT arrests armed woman after she barricades herself inside Seattle FBI building

Jun 13, 2024, 7:54 AM

(MyNorthwest File Image)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A SWAT team took an armed woman into custody after she barricaded herself in the visitor lobby of the FBI Seattle building in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

Police said she walked into the downtown federal building near Third Avenue and Spring Street and pulled a gun. Detectives stated she held the weapon to her chest at one point.

FBI agents negotiated with the woman for an hour before FBI SWAT arrested her just after 4 p.m. without incident.

“We are grateful to the Seattle Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Protective Service and other law enforcement partners for their commitment to protecting our community,” Richard Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office, said.

According to KOMO News, no hostages were taken at any point during the incident.

No injuries were reported. FBI Seattle is continuing to investigate her motives and no charging decisions have been made yet.

SWAT arrests armed woman after she barricades herself inside Seattle FBI building