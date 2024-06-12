All lanes have reopened on I-5 south in Everett; prepare for delays
Jun 12, 2024, 12:46 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm
(Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation)
All lanes have fully reopened on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Everett at Marine View Drive after an incident closed them down earlier Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X. As of 1 p.m., drivers should still expect delays if they are driving on that freeway.
✅CLEAR: All lanes have now fully reopened on SB I-5 at Marine View Drive in Everett. Backups are still around 3 miles. https://t.co/IeTFlYxYJs
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 12, 2024
The Incident Response team and Washington State Patrol were on the scene.
The WSDOT stated in a followup post on X just after 12:30 p.m. when the lanes were closed that backups were three miles. That has not yet changed even though all of the lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.