CHOKEPOINTS

All lanes have reopened on I-5 south in Everett; prepare for delays

Jun 12, 2024, 12:46 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm

All lanes on Interstate 5 south in Everett were closed on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. It caused significant traffic backups. (Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation)

BY STEVE COOGAN


All lanes have fully reopened on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Everett at Marine View Drive after an incident closed them down earlier Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X. As of 1 p.m., drivers should still expect delays if they are driving on that freeway.

The Incident Response team and Washington State Patrol were on the scene.

The WSDOT stated in a followup post on X just after 12:30 p.m. when the lanes were closed that backups were three miles. That has not yet changed even though all of the lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

