All lanes have fully reopened on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Everett at Marine View Drive after an incident closed them down earlier Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X. As of 1 p.m., drivers should still expect delays if they are driving on that freeway.

✅CLEAR: All lanes have now fully reopened on SB I-5 at Marine View Drive in Everett. Backups are still around 3 miles. https://t.co/IeTFlYxYJs — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 12, 2024

The Incident Response team and Washington State Patrol were on the scene.

The WSDOT stated in a followup post on X just after 12:30 p.m. when the lanes were closed that backups were three miles. That has not yet changed even though all of the lanes have reopened.

