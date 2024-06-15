Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man dies after Edmonds home catches fire

Jun 15, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Photo: Firefighters responded after a person called 911 to report smoke coming from an Edmonds home...

Firefighters responded after a person called 911 to report smoke coming from an Edmonds home and sounds of a baby crying inside. (Photo courtesy of South County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of South County Fire)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 6/15 at 12:17 p.m.: The Everett Herald has reported that the man died from injuries he suffered in the fire.

Orginal story:

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a house fire in Edmonds on Friday.

According to South County Fire, the fire happened north of Ballinger Park, shortly after 6 p.m. A person called 911 to report smoke coming from a home and sounds of a baby crying inside.

Firefighters arrived and found a man and woman inside the home. Both people were transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Other news: Shooting caused all lanes on I-5 south in Everett to close Wednesday

South County Fire said the crying sounds came from a dog that died in the fire. It also reported the home was severely damaged by the fire and smoke.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and South County Fire.

“Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers are assisting several people displaced,” stated South County Fire in a Facebook post.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Juanita Beach Kirkland...

Kathy McCormack and Nick Perry, The Associated Press

‘Tis the season for swimming and bacteria alerts in lakes, rivers

With summer about to start, many people flocking to their favorite swimming holes may also want to read up on bacteria warnings.

18 hours ago

Image: A Bellingham Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street in 2015....

Julia Dallas

Bellingham sixth grader allegedly punched by man in racist attack

A Bellingham 6th-grader was allegedly attacked by a man who was spewing racist comments during a school field trip on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

Photo: Starting this fall, students at Seattle's Hamilton International Middle School will have to ...

Julia Dallas

Seattle school to say goodbye to cell phones in the fall

Starting this fall, students at Seattle's Hamilton International Middle School will have to lock up their cell phones during school hours.

22 hours ago

Image: A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health cli...

Sam Campbell and Steve Coogan

Measles case reported at West Seattle clinic; know the symptoms

A child, now confirmed to have measles, went to the Franciscan Health Urgent Care clinic in West Seattle, officials said in a release Friday.

23 hours ago

Image: The Supreme Court building can be seen from a distance on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Washin...

Associated Press

Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks, gun accessory

The Supreme Court has struck down a ban on bump stocks, an accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns.

1 day ago

Image: A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic ...

Steve Coogan

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south in Fife; morning traffic affected

The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-5 south in Pierce County early Friday.

1 day ago

Man dies after Edmonds home catches fire