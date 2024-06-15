Man dies after Edmonds home catches fire

Update 6/15 at 12:17 p.m.: The Everett Herald has reported that the man died from injuries he suffered in the fire.

Orginal story:

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a house fire in Edmonds on Friday.

According to South County Fire, the fire happened north of Ballinger Park, shortly after 6 p.m. A person called 911 to report smoke coming from a home and sounds of a baby crying inside.

Firefighters arrived and found a man and woman inside the home. Both people were transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Other news: Shooting caused all lanes on I-5 south in Everett to close Wednesday

South County Fire said the crying sounds came from a dog that died in the fire. It also reported the home was severely damaged by the fire and smoke.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and South County Fire.

“Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers are assisting several people displaced,” stated South County Fire in a Facebook post.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.