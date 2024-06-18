King County deputies stumbled upon a huge cache of drugs in Shoreline.

Deputies, with the help of K9 Quinn, found 40 pounds of meth, 21,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, nearly four pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly three pounds of heroin, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies said its street value is worth almost $1 million.

They also reported that because of K9 Quinn, officers found it on just one man. The traffic stop ended with his arrest but authorities were quick to point out — the investigation is ongoing.

“Kudos to our K9 Quinn. As usual, a job very well done,” stated the KCSO in an X post on Monday.

KCSO made a big bust in the southwest part of the county.

Taken off the streets:

• 40.06 pounds Methamphetamine

• 21,000 M-30 Fentanyl pills

• 3.8 pounds of Fentanyl powder

• 2.44 pounds of Heroin

Kudos to our K9 Quinn. As usual, a job very well done. pic.twitter.com/2ORIcjZKxR — King County Sheriff's Office (@kingcosoPIO) June 17, 2024

In May, federal authorities indicted 13 people from Western Washington for involvement in an alleged drug trafficking ring. Ten of the 13 were arrested.

The 10 people in custody have been accused of bringing “large loads” of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs to our region. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) led the wide-ranging investigation alongside agents from the FBI, ATF, Border Patrol and local authorities from Seattle, Oregon and California

Also in May, King County deputies arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Burien who was connected to a Mexican cartel.

According to KCSO, the suspect was someone who was running drugs into Washington for the Sinaloa cartel — arguably the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organization in the Western Hemisphere, led mostly by Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s, also known as El Chapo, sons.

The arrest came after a two-month investigation that involved more than 100 hours of surveillance across the region.

