Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

King County deputies recover 40 pounds of meth in massive drug bust

Jun 17, 2024, 6:09 PM

Photo: King County deputies stumble upon a huge cache of drugs in Shoreline with the help of K9 Qui...

King County deputies stumble upon a huge cache of drugs in Shoreline with the help of K9 Quinn, KCSO stated on Monday. (Photo courtesy the King County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy the King County Sheriff's Office)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

King County deputies stumbled upon a huge cache of drugs in Shoreline.

Deputies, with the help of K9 Quinn, found 40 pounds of meth, 21,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, nearly four pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly three pounds of heroin, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies said its street value is worth almost $1 million.

They also reported that because of K9 Quinn, officers found it on just one man. The traffic stop ended with his arrest but authorities were quick to point out — the investigation is ongoing.

“Kudos to our K9 Quinn. As usual, a job very well done,” stated the KCSO in an X post on Monday.

In May, federal authorities indicted 13 people from Western Washington for involvement in an alleged drug trafficking ring. Ten of the 13 were arrested.

The 10 people in custody have been accused of bringing “large loads” of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs to our region. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) led the wide-ranging investigation alongside agents from the FBI, ATF, Border Patrol and local authorities from Seattle, Oregon and California

Other local crime: SPD searching for suspect in Mount Baker neighborhood fatal shooting

Also in May, King County deputies arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Burien who was connected to a Mexican cartel.

According to KCSO, the suspect was someone who was running drugs into Washington for the Sinaloa cartel — arguably the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organization in the Western Hemisphere, led mostly by Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s, also known as El Chapo, sons.

The arrest came after a two-month investigation that involved more than 100 hours of surveillance across the region.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Crime Blotter

thurston county rideshare driver...

Frank Sumrall

Thurston County Sheriff: Father shoots rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter

A father shot a rideshare driver multiple times early Saturday morning in Thurston County after catching the driver sexually assaulting his daughter.

9 hours ago

mount baker shooting...

Frank Sumrall

SPD searching for suspect in Mount Baker neighborhood fatal shooting

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting after a victim was shot in the chest at least two times. The victim later died from the injuries in a hospital.

1 day ago

Image: A Bellingham Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street in 2015....

Julia Dallas

Bellingham sixth grader allegedly punched by man in racist attack

A Bellingham 6th-grader was allegedly attacked by a man who was spewing racist comments during a school field trip on Wednesday.

3 days ago

seattle FBI...

Frank Sumrall

SWAT arrests armed woman after she barricades herself inside Seattle FBI building

An armed woman barricaded herself in the visitor lobby of the FBI Seattle building in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

4 days ago

Image: All lanes on Interstate 5 south in Everett were closed on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. It cause...

Steve Coogan

Shooting caused all lanes on I-5 south in Everett to close Wednesday

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning I-5 south that closed all lanes for drivers.

5 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle and yellow police tape can be seen outside Garfield High...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Why has no one been arrested in the Garfield High School shooting?

It's been several days and still no arrests have been made in the deadly Garfield High School shooting. Many are asking "Why?"

6 days ago

King County deputies recover 40 pounds of meth in massive drug bust