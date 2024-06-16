SPD searching for suspect in Mount Baker neighborhood fatal shooting

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting after a victim was shot in the chest at least two times. The victim later died from the injuries in a hospital.

The shooting occurred at 34th Avenue S. and Charleston Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood — a block east of Rainier Avenue.

More local crime: SWAT arrests armed woman after she barricades herself inside Seattle FBI building

Police quickly arrived just after 2 a.m., finding the victim, a 22-year-old man, in the stairwell of a building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried giving him life-saving first aid, but he died later after being transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Homicide detectives are working to identify a suspect. No suspect has been identified, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.