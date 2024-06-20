Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Sunshine, warm temps for Seattle’s summer solstice

Jun 20, 2024, 7:50 AM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Edmonds beach...

Sun seekers enjoy the beach in Edmonds on Wednesday. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, My Northwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, My Northwest)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The summer solstice is Thursday, June 20 at 1:50 p.m., marking the longest day of the year in Seattle at just under 16 hours by mere seconds. Sunrise will be at 5:11 a.m. and sunset at 9:11 p.m.

The summer solstice is also the beginning of astronomical summer, more commonly called the start of the summer. After June 20, days will gradually get shorter heading to the autumn equinox in late September.

Previous coverage: Rain Monday, Summer solstice season in Seattle to follow

Throughout human history, many have observed the summer solstice with celebrations and rituals. For instance, ancient Greeks marked the solstice as the start of the New Year and started the one-month countdown to the opening of the Olympic Games, true to this day.

Ancient European pagans welcomed the solstice with bonfires amid hopes of a good fall harvest. Bonfires were also associated with magic, banishing evil spirits and often led maidens to future husbands.

Stonehenge in the south of England is aligned with the direction of sunrise on the summer solstice – one of many theories about the purpose of this megalith monument where thousands gather each year to commemorate the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Many Native Americans participated in solstice rituals still practiced today. For example, The Sioux perform a ceremonial Sundance while wearing symbolic colors.

Many still celebrate the summer solstice. Parades and festivals are the most common. In Northern Europe, bonfires are lit and homes are decorated with garlands. In parts of Scandinavia, people dance around Maypoles.

Seattle has one of the more free-spirited summer solstice parades in the country – the Fremont Solstice Parade. The 33rd annual parade is Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. More than 60 community-based ensembles are expected to be part of the parade starting from 3rd and Leary Way and finishing on North 35th Avenue near the Seattle Art Cars. In addition to the parade, two music stages of live local bands will be a part of the festivities, along with many booths with handmade goods and art, fair food and more.

From 2023: Will summer solstice feel like summer in Seattle?

The weather expected for Saturday’s parade will offer plenty of warm sunshine with high temperatures cracking the 80-degree mark. Sunscreen and other sun protective wear will be needed including wide-brimmed hats.

On Thursday’s summer solstice, all can celebrate the start of summer with the summer weather outlook offering a good chance of warmer and drier conditions into September – something many can also celebrate following a cool damp Father’s Day weekend.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MyNorthwest Weather

People paddle boarding on Lake Union with the Seattle skyline in background, Seattle, Washington St...

Ted Buehner

Buehner: Rain Monday, Summer solstice season in Seattle to follow

The summer solstice is Thursday, June 20 at 1:50 p.m. in the afternoon and for Washingtonians, the weather is going to feel like summer by Thursday as well.

4 days ago

father's day weather...

Ted Buehner and Heather Bosch

Weather over Father’s Day weekend to be 10 degrees cooler than normal

Mother’s Day weekend had sunshine and temperatures in the 70s to mid-80s. Sorry Dads – that will not be the case for this weekend.

7 days ago

weather sun washington...

Ted Buehner

This week’s weather: Washington’s 16-hour sun-filled days are here

Daylight hours this week will be just shy of 16 hours in Washington, with sun-filled days flanking the upcoming summer solstice.

11 days ago

Image: Firefighters prepare to battle a new fire that started near the Manastash Vista Point along ...

Ted Buehner

Buehner: Could the Great Seattle Fire of 1889 happen again?

Thursday, June 6 marked the date of the 1889 Great Seattle Fire. As the weather gets warmer and drier, could it happen again?

14 days ago

Photo: The long-awaited warmer drier weather is arriving! The sun shines in Eastlake, Seattle on Ju...

Ted Buehner

Warmer weather is here! Expect sunshine, rising temps

The long-awaited warmer drier weather is arriving! There are several things to remember as the area heats up.

16 days ago

Image: These two trees were spotted down along the tree lines of the Burke-Gilman trail on Monday, ...

Steve Coogan

Cliff Mass: Winter-like storm in June was ‘quite a doozy’ for Washington

Thousands in Western Washington were affected Monday morning as a June storm flooded the region with rainfall and seared it with strong winds.

17 days ago

Sunshine, warm temps for Seattle’s summer solstice