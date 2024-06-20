Apartments slated to replace the Meridian Mobile Estates mobile home park in Puyallup have encountered delays, leaving some former residents frustrated.

Originally scheduled to begin construction in 2023 and complete by 2025, the project has yet to break ground. Mobile home residents were told to be gone by February 2023.

The former mobile home park, located at 202 27th Avenue Southeast, is now an empty lot surrounded by overgrown grass and a chain-link fence. The developers have not responded to inquiries regarding why the project has been delayed.

Excavators have already removed traces of the mobile home park, leaving a flat expanse with a road running through it.

Puyallup resident Kyle Crawford, whose backyard borders the site, expressed mixed feelings to The Tacoma News Tribune about the proposed development. While he acknowledged plans for over 200 apartments, he also empathized with the 42 families who were forced to move from their homes.

Crawford’s curiosity led him to contact The News Tribune on June 6, seeking information on the construction delay. Timberlane Partners purchased the property for $6.5 million in 2021, intending to build apartments.

However, some former residents had invested significant sums in renovating their homes, only to face the challenge of homes too old to move or sell. They also had to rush to move, leaving them with little time to find a new home. As of June 2024, the empty plot of land remains undeveloped, awaiting the expected construction between April and June 2025.

The delay in construction of the proposed apartments at the former Meridian Mobile Estates mobile home park likely has several effects on the local community: The families who were forced to move from their homes lost equity in their homes due to their age or other factors, and the emotional toll of displacement can be substantial.

Former residents who invested in renovating their homes now find themselves without a place to live. The delay prolongs their uncertainty and financial strain, The vacant lot itself affects the neighborhood. It remains undeveloped, potentially impacting aesthetics and property values.

The proposed benefits of new apartments include new market-rate units that can increase housing availability, especially in high-demand regions. The Urbanist reported by adding to the housing stock, they help address shortages and relieve pressure on existing housing. While these units may be priced beyond the reach of lower- and middle-income households, their presence can indirectly benefit affordability. The “supply effect” theory suggests that more housing options reduce overall prices by meeting demand.

According to Brick Underground, new buildings often come with amenities and perks for renters, such as waived broker fees, free months of rent and other incentives.

Over time, new apartments create a chain of residential moves. According to the Federal Reserve Bank, older ones become available for low and moderate-income renters as people move into newer units, contributing to overall housing opportunities.

