Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ALL OVER THE MAP

Welcoming summer with vintage local junior high fight songs

Jun 21, 2024, 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Stacey and her fellow Edmonds Junior High alums went all out with a video singing - and dancing - t...

Stacey and her fellow Edmonds Junior High alums went all out with a video singing - and dancing - the praises of their long-closed alma mater. (Screengrab from Stacey's video)

(Screengrab from Stacey's video)

Feliks Banel's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL


Local historian

It’s the last day of school at Rose Hill Junior High, which is better known these days as Rose Hill Middle School. Summer is almost here, and some of us are feeling nostalgic about … junior high?

The Lake Washington School District’s educational institution for tweens and teens first opened in 1969 on the eponymous Rose Hill, roughly midway between Kirkland and Redmond. The original building was replaced in recent years, and the name was updated as well. Still, the quality of the school’s original fight song inspired the All Over The Map team to seek out a recording and then beat the bushes around the rest of the Puget Sound region in search of other memorable junior high/middle school fight songs.

In May, with help from Rose Hill alum Bill Wixey of FOX 13, KIRO Newsradio launched the Junior High – Middle School Fight Song Challenge. Three brave community members took the time to record the songs they remembered so that they could be shared with KIRO Newsradio listeners and preserved for posterity.

Audio entries included:

Julie, singing the Chinook Junior High Braves’ fight song

 

Robin, singing the Highland Junior High Eagles’ fight song

 

*David, singing the Central Kitsap Cubs’ fight song

NOTE: *David is Seattle’s Morning News producer/director David Burbank; his bold work inspired our legitimate participants!

Our lone video entry was from Stacey and a group of alums repping the Edmonds Junior High Trojans, and it’s a doozy!

Special thanks to Bill Wixey and David Burbank for their invaluable assistance with the first annual – and, probably, last annual – KIRO Newsradio Junior High – Middle School Fight Song Challenge. Extra special thanks to Rose Hill Middle School Band Director Angie Laulainen for directing the band and making a new recording of the Rose Hill fight song. Go Royals! Hear that lion roar!

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Felik

All Over The Map

Image: The Chief Sealth monument dates back to 1890....

Feliks Banel

Paying tribute to city namesake Chief Sealth’s grave in Suquamish

KIRO Newsradio visited the grave of Chief Sealth at Suquamish Memorial Cemetery and spoke with Suquamish Tribal Chair Leonard Forsman.

14 days ago

Image: Bill Wixey was, is and always will be a Rose Hill Royal. And look at that hair! (Photo: 1981...

Feliks Banel

All Over The Map: KIRO Newsradio’s junior high/middle school fight song challenge

We're on a mission to collect recordings of as many Puget Sound area junior high school fight songs as possible to celebrate our alma maters.

30 days ago

Image:Matt McCauley, vice president of Kirkland Heritage Society, will lead the annual history tour...

Feliks Banel

Kirkland’s rich history comes to life in the annual cemetery tour

The Eastside city's origin story will come up a lot during this year's annual history tour of Kirkland Cemetery.

1 month ago

Photo: Parkland residents gathered on the steps of the 1908 Parkland School Friday morning to celeb...

Feliks Banel

Exclusive: Grassroots preservation campaign saves Parkland School

Members of the Parkland Community Association announced Friday that the group has officially assumed ownership of historic Parkland School.

1 month ago

Photo: The "little red barn" - aka "the mystery cottage" at Fisk Family Park in Kirkland....

Feliks Banel

History only deepens community love for Kirkland’s ‘mystery cottage’

A former neighbor shared some additional history and backstory of the "mystery cottage" in Kirkland's newest public park.

2 months ago

The Seattle Hotel was damaged by the April 13, 1949 earthquake; the steeply tilted parking garage w...

Feliks Banel

Darth Vader, Ban Roll-On, Sinking Ship and other Seattle building nicknames

They rarely make it onto maps or on the fancy signage out front, but Seattle has its fair share of buildings with well-known nicknames.

2 months ago

Welcoming summer with vintage local junior high fight songs