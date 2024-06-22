Close
GEE AND URSULA

Peace out! Malfunction on ‘Gee and Ursula’ leads to lots of laughs

Jun 22, 2024, 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The KIRO Newsradio team is filled with accomplished and professional broadcasters who can deliver the news or facilitate current events radio shows under the most challenging circumstances.

But sometimes, an equipment malfunction can lead to a few minutes of chaos and a fun, unique moment.

Leading into the second hour of Friday’s episode of KIRO Newsradio’s “The Gee and Ursula Show,” anchor Heather Bosch was delivering a newscast and as she got to a story about the Seafair Torchlight Parade, she paused, chuckled and called out a “little problem going on in the control room.”

It turns out that “Gee and Ursula” cohost Gee Scott was trying to fix his microphone stand that fell apart and it created quite the ruckus and generated a lot of laughter, to the point where the other “Gee and Ursula” cohost, Ursula Reutin, broke into the newscast to explain that Gee was doing and why listeners were hearing so much laughter.

As the laughter continued, Heather finished her newscast through the laughter and signed off by saying, “Peace out!” to the listeners.

That led to even more laughter as Gee wondered if anyone had ever signed off like that before.

“Ursula, have you ever heard someone say ‘Peace out’ on the newscast?” Gee asked after Heather finished.

Ursula responded by noting that despite her decades in the business, she would have found it difficult to not respond to what Gee was doing.

“Heather and I have been in the business as long as each other. But I would not have been able to ignore what you were doing too,” Ursula said.

“The whole desk was moving!” Heather said in response through more laughter.

Click on the link above or head here to see the whole smile-filled video on YouTube.

Contributing: Ben Huffman, KIRO Newsradio

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

