The Tumwater Police Department (TPD) is looking for two people who allegedly set a building on fire Sunday.

According to TPD, the fire destroyed the abandoned South Pacific Restaurant at the intersection of Capitol Boulevard and Custer Way Southeast.

Police reported that the arsonists first tried to burn down the building at 2 p.m. However, Tumwater Fire Department personnel quickly put out the fire.

Video footage captured two people running east down the sidewalk from the restaurant along Custer Way Southeast. To view the video, follow this link to TPD’s Facebook post.

The second fire was set around 3:20 p.m. and the building quickly went up in flames.

Another video captured two people, who look similar to the previous footage, on bicycles riding west on Custer Way Southeast. They are then seen entering the bushes on the east side of the building and smoke appears shortly thereafter. To view the video, follow this link to TPD’s Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the alleged arsonists is urged to contact TPD. Information can be sent directly to Detective Sergeant C. Liska at cliska@ci.tumwater.wa.us or by calling TPD at (360) 754-4200.

