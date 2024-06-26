Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Tumwater police searching for 2 people who allegedly set building ablaze

Jun 26, 2024, 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Photo: Tumwater police are looking for the two people in the top left corner who allegedly set fire...

Tumwater police are looking for the two people in the top left corner who allegedly set fire to a building. (Photo courtesy Tacoma Police Department)

(Photo courtesy Tacoma Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Tumwater Police Department (TPD) is looking for two people who allegedly set a building on fire Sunday.

According to TPD, the fire destroyed the abandoned South Pacific Restaurant at the intersection of Capitol Boulevard and Custer Way Southeast.

Police reported that the arsonists first tried to burn down the building at 2 p.m. However, Tumwater Fire Department personnel quickly put out the fire.

Video footage captured two people running east down the sidewalk from the restaurant along Custer Way Southeast. To view the video, follow this link to TPD’s Facebook post.

Other news: Fight inside car traveling on I-5 leads to deadly stabbing, shooting

The second fire was set around 3:20 p.m. and the building quickly went up in flames.

Another video captured two people, who look similar to the previous footage, on bicycles riding west on Custer Way Southeast. They are then seen entering the bushes on the east side of the building and smoke appears shortly thereafter. To view the video, follow this link to TPD’s Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the alleged arsonists is urged to contact TPD. Information can be sent directly to Detective Sergeant C. Liska at cliska@ci.tumwater.wa.us or by calling TPD at (360) 754-4200.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a fight broke out...

Julia Dallas

Expect traffic: Fight inside car traveling on I-5 leads to deadly stabbing, shooting

One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a fight broke out inside a car traveling on I-5 Wednesday.

30 minutes ago

Photo: Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson in midst of his murder trial....

KIRO Newsradio staff

Auburn officer’s murder trial shook up after jurors allegedly break rule

There has been a shakeup in the murder trial of Auburn Police Department Officer Jeff Nelson after two jurors allegedly broke a rule.

3 hours ago

Image: A photographer captured a Seattle street race with spectators nearby checking out what's hap...

James Lynch

Seattle City Council outlines plans to curb illegal street racing

The Seattle City Council is continuing its efforts to put an end to the illegal activity that has profound and deadly consequences.

21 hours ago

Image: Monroe High School....

Bill Kaczaraba

Monroe teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Detectives apprehended a Monroe High School teacher for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

23 hours ago

U-District...

Bill Kaczaraba

Police search for suspects in fatal U-District shooting

Police are investigating what led up to a shooting death in the UDistrict Monday night. They have made no arrests.

1 day ago

Image: Seattle Police Department officers secured at least 20 guns and many rounds of ammunition du...

Steve Coogan

Seattle officers recover dozens of guns in separate incidents

The Seattle Police Department seized at least two dozen guns in separate incidents, one Friday and another early Sunday.

2 days ago

Tumwater police searching for 2 people who allegedly set building ablaze