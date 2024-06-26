One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a fight broke out inside a car traveling on Interstate 5 (I-5) north, near Federal Way Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported four people in a black BMW got into an altercation. The man driving died of a stab wound. The three passengers were taken to the hospital. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, another man was stabbed and a woman was also stabbed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported the commotion has led to a six-mile backup on I-5 north into Tacoma. The two right lanes and the ramp to the SeaTac rest area remain blocked.

WSDOT said incident response and troopers are on the scene. However, there is no ETA for reopening and drivers should expect delays.

