Parents are upset and a district is apologizing after a Bellevue school presented pre-K through 5th-grade students a political propaganda video featuring controversial and inappropriate animated images, including police depicted as rats and a polar bear watching polar bear “porn” on a computer.

There were two assemblies at Bennett Elementary School on June 13 to discuss marine life as part of Earth Day presentations. They were led by a high school student group, the Environmental Impact Club. One of the assemblies was for K-2nd grade and another for 3rd through 5th grade.

According to a parent speaking to the “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, a video titled “when humans switch places with animals,” was shown to the students. However, according to a Bellevue School District spokesperson, the video was “unsuitable for young learners.”

“Neither the presentation nor the video is an approved district resource,” a district spokesperson explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. It’s unclear why the content wasn’t pre-screened by the school ahead of the presentation to students.

What is depicted in the left-wing propaganda video shown to kids?

The controversial video shown to Bellevue students depicts animated animals replacing humans in a world ravaged by climate change and environmentally unfriendly policies. It is overtly political.

It shows animals going through the day overconsuming products and turning the wasteful packaging into litter. The jarring images show humans — depicted to look monster-like — choking and dying on the litter, like plastic bottles and being disintegrated by toxic sludge.

There’s a newscast with a report about “humans facing extinction” and a bear reading a newspaper with articles titled, “Rich 1% get a little bit richer” and “Immigrants to blame for all your problems.”

Controversial video with violent clashes, polar bear ‘porn’ shown at Bellevue school

The animation also depicts a violent clash between animal protesters and police. The police are depicted as snarling rats who indiscriminately attack the protesters with police sticks.

There’s even a scene of a polar bear stuck at work in a sea of cubicles. The Bellevue students see the polar bear, rather than working, staring at his computer screen displaying two polar bears having sex in what is supposed to be a “porn” clip. The video does not show any body parts explicitly.

The video ends with capitalist, business-rhinos enjoying cigars and drinking celebratory drinks because their company made a huge profit. Then the video transitions to a report of a “climate crisis” where all but 10,000 humans have perished, into a scene at a museum featuring humans as “extinct mammals.”

Parents were upset with the video

The district spokesperson confirmed a number of parents complained about the video to the school’s principal. One of the parents reached out to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

“Almost every child we know in the neighborhood notified a parent of the video and described different scenes from the video as scary,” the parent explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “Most quoted was the polar bear sex scene to the disturbing depiction of humans throughout.”

Parents were reportedly concerned with the alarming images in the video. But they’re also taken aback by the clear partisan, political message.

“After watching the movie, while the disturbing graphics aren’t appropriate for young children, most parents were most upset about fear tactics being used to frighten children into believing climate change is an existential threat,” the parent explained.

Bellevue school is taking this ‘polar bear’ video seriously

School administrators appear to be taking this issue seriously.

The principal is said to have told some parents that the video was inappropriate and offered an apology. The district is striking a similar tone.

“Some parents contacted school administrators with concerns following the assemblies. Administrators responded and offered to meet with families. Subsequently, a meeting was held including families and school administrators, to view the presentation, answer questions, apologize and offer additional support for students and families,” the spokesperson explained.

But it’s unclear why the video was purportedly shown twice without school staff raising concerns after the first viewing.

Some parents believe the principal is handling this appropriately. The parent speaking to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH said they’ll be keeping a close eye on the school to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

