Expanded Sound Transit service for the Fourth of July

Jun 28, 2024, 8:56 AM

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link -- 2 Line BelRed...

Sound Transit expanding service for Fourth of July. (Photo courtesy of Sound Transit)

(Photo courtesy of Sound Transit)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

Sound Transit is extending its service on the 1 and 2-lines for the Fourth of July.

Spokesperson Rachelle Cunningham said the 2-line is included in the late service, “So folks can attend the Bellevue Family Fourth.”

Sound Transit will operate trains on the 2-line every 10 minutes.

Here’s what riders can expect: The last westbound train in Redmond will leave at 11:35 p.m. and arrive in Bellevue at 11:55.

Going eastbound, the train will leave South Bellevue at 11:32 pm, arriving in Redmond at 11:52.

Cunningham told us free parking is available at BelRed and Redmon Technology stations.

For 1-line riders in Seattle, the last train will leave Angle Lake at 12:41 a.m. July 5. Coming from Northgate, the last train will depart at 12:55 a.m.

Sound Transit says Express bus routes, including the T Line, will run on a normal Sunday schedule. Sounder will not run on the Fourth of July.

You can read more of Micki Gamez's stories here. 

Expanded Sound Transit service for the Fourth of July