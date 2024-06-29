Close
MONEY

Did you win? Washington Lottery prize remains unclaimed

Jun 28, 2024, 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort sold a winning ticket that hasn't been claimed and a Seattleite recently won big. (File photo: Elise Amendola, AP)

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

There is money left on the table after the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn sold the winning ticket for the $1.3 million Lotto jackpot.

On Friday, Washington Lottery stated via a blog post that the drawing was a few days ago and the prize remains unclaimed. This is the third time the Muckleshoot Casino Resort paid out a large prize, the last two, according to Washington Lottery, were each for $1,000 on June 3 and June 7.

“When we learned that we had sold the winning ticket and were receiving a bonus, we were absolutely thrilled. We’re already planning on how we’re going to celebrate as a team,” Robert Dearstine, Executive Director of Marketing at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, said in the post. “We’re even more excited for the lucky player who will be taking home this sizeable win. It’s such a special moment that can change someone’s life for the better.”

Washington Lottery encouraged players to check their tickets. Winners must claim their prize at one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on December 19, 2024, when the prize is set to expire.

The winning numbers for the June 22 drawing are: 11-18-26-33-38-46.

Local man wins top prize, plans dream vacation

On Thursday, Washington Lottery shared a happy story of a Seattleite who won big. The man went to his local Safeway to get his weekly set of lottery tickets but instead of the usual Powerball ticket, he splurged on a $30 Chrome Scratch ticket.

Washington Lottery stated the man had a “positive gut feeling.”

“When he finished scratching his ticket, he was left in disbelief. His intuition proved correct – the ticket was worth the game’s top prize,” wrote Washington Lottery.

The top prize? A whopping $2 million.

The man went home and shared the news with his girlfriend. Over the weekend the couple decided to invest some of the money, put down a payment on a new home and plan their dream vacation to Copenhagen and the Swiss Alps.

For more information about the lottery, visit Washington Lottery’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

