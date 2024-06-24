Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Spokane to be featured in TV Show COPS’ return, hopes to increase recruitment

Jun 24, 2024, 7:27 AM

COPS Spokane...

A Spokane County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The TV show “COPS” is coming back to Washington to feature a local city — Spokane.

Filming will take place over the summer, following Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies stationed both in Spokane Valley and unincorporated areas of the county. Filming starts July 12 for deputies in Spokane Valley, lasting eight weeks. Crews will then follow deputies in unincorporated areas of the county for roughly four weeks, starting Aug. 14.

More on law enforcement: King County deputy found not guilty of assault after allegedly punching handcuffed suspect

Despite concerns Spokane County will be shown in a negative light in the television program, the union will help with staffing and long-term recruitment to the sheriff’s office. Participating in the filming will help the department fill approximately 35 vacant positions at the agency, according to figures provided by Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Gregory obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

The Spokane County Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement last Tuesday.

Spokane has been no stranger to “COPS.” The department previously was featured on the show intermittently over a span of 20 years. Spokane County was most recently featured in the fall of 2020, a few months after it was canceled in the U.S. (“COPS” still remained in production shortly after to fulfill contracts overseas that had not yet expired).

Before the show’s cancellation, Pierce County was another Washington-based county prominently featured, as Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer claimed it was great for morale and recruitment.

‘COPS’ in Pierce County: ‘Cops’ return to film Pierce County deputies in action

“We got people sending us emails from all over the country about how professional our guys are,” Troyer said regarding Pierce County’s involvement with “COPS.” “We got guys that saw us on ‘COPS’ applied, and now work for us.”

COPS canceled in 2020

“COPS” premiered on the FOX network in 1989 as a transparent look into the life of law enforcement. Camera crews would capture and document police officers answering calls, going out on patrol and making arrests. FOX canceled the show in 2013 after 25 seasons, with the program finding a new home at the Paramount Network.

But, after nationwide protests in the wake of Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, Paramount dropped the show from its lineup in 2020. The show was canceled for how its “insensitive” depiction of law enforcement. Critics claimed it glamourized violent crimes, arrests and confrontations.

FOX Nation revived the series in 2021.

More on law enforcement: Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson’s fate now in hands of jury

“COPS is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base,” Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said in a statement obtained by NPR.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

boeing starliner...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing Starliner’s return to Earth delayed indefinitely as it troubleshoots glitches

It could be another two weeks before the astronauts on the Boeing Starliner can return to Earth, extending a planned nine-day mission to more than a month.

50 minutes ago

darrington fire...

Frank Sumrall

Forest fire burns near Darrington, multiple crews on scene

A forest fire of approximately 10 acres is burning near Darrington, with multiple fire agencies working to contain it.

16 hours ago

officer not guilty assault...

Frank Sumrall

King County deputy found not guilty of assault after allegedly punching handcuffed suspect

Officer Matthew Good was accused of punching a suspect multiple times while handcuffing him after the suspect kicked Good and other officers.

20 hours ago

sound transit bus crash...

Frank Sumrall

15 passengers injured after Sound Transit bus crashes into building

Fifteen people were injured after a Sound Transit bus crashed into a building Saturday evening at 5th Avenue and Terrace Street in Seattle.

21 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 20, 2024. (...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bellevue man donates $1 million to Trump super PAC

A Bellevue man donated $1 million to a Political Action Committee (PAC) that supports Donald Trump just a day after he became a convicted felon.

2 days ago

Photo: Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson....

James Lynch

Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson’s fate now in hands of jury

It has been five years since Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson shot and killed 26-year-old Jesse Sarey who was going through a crisis.

2 days ago

Spokane to be featured in TV Show COPS’ return, hopes to increase recruitment