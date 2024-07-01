Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bellingham man guilty of stealing funds from homeless nonprofit he co-founded

Jul 1, 2024, 7:13 AM | Updated: 10:04 am

bellingham homeless nonprofit...

A tiny home village in Bellingham the nonprofit HomesNOW! Not Later runs and operates. (Photo courtesy of HomesNOW! Not Later)

(Photo courtesy of HomesNOW! Not Later)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Bellingham man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $75,000 from a nonprofit he co-founded to help the homeless.

According to The Bellingham Herald, a judge sentenced James Lee Peterson, 67, to 60 days in jail in addition to paying back $47,000 after he pled guilty to one count of first-degree theft at a felony level.

More local crime: Former welder sentenced to 66 months jail after breaking into Tumwater credit union with blowtorch

The nonprofit Peterson stole from is called HomesNOW! Not Later, an organization that runs and operates tiny home communities for unhoused people. HomesNOW! currently operates two tiny home villages — Unity Village and Swift Haven — in Bellingham.

From June 2017 to September 2019 — the first two years of the nonprofit’s existence — Peterson was illegally siphoning funds, according to court records obtained by The Bellingham Herald. Peterson reportedly withdrew funds from the nonprofit’s business banking account and used the money at casinos and local businesses in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

Peterson’s guilty plea and subsequent sentencing came nearly five years after charges were filed against him. He was arrested Nov. 1, 2019, following a monthlong investigation by the Bellingham Police Department, but left custody three days later after posting a $10,000 bail.

More local crime: Federal Way police respond to man shot in leg

According to The Bellingham Herald, Peterson’s court case was continued 27 times, partially due to delays the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Washington court system.

“The HomesNOW board is relieved that Mr. Peterson’s case has finally been resolved after a prolonged period,” Doug Gustafson, chairman of HomesNOW! Not Later, said in a June 25 statement to The Bellingham Herald.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

More local guilty verdicts

MyNorthwest News

capitol hill shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill breaks out early Monday morning

Seattle Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out early Monday morning in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

4 hours ago

washington population...

Frank Sumrall

Washington’s population surpasses 8 million milestone

The State of Washington has officially surpassed 8 million people for its population, according to the Office of Financial Management.

4 hours ago

boeing spirit...

Associated Press

Under pressure on plane safety, Boeing is buying stressed supplier Spirit for $4.7 billion

Boeing announced plans to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, a move that it says will improve plane quality and safety.

6 hours ago

Photo: Federal Way Police vehicle....

Julia Dallas

Federal Way police respond to man shot in leg

Federal Way police responded to a shooting on Saturday. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

18 hours ago

Photo: Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in th...

Julia Dallas

Seattle detectives investigating deadly shooting

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Chinatown-International District.

21 hours ago

Photo: An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015,...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

US wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing Boeing to plead guilty to criminal fraud in connection with two deadly plane crashes.

21 hours ago

Bellingham man guilty of stealing funds from homeless nonprofit he co-founded