Federal Way police respond to man shot in leg

Federal Way police responded to a shooting on Saturday.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of South 288th Street and Pacific Highway South.

When officers got there, they learned two adults were involved in a dispute which later escalated. One person ended up shooting the other person in the leg. The suspect then left before police arrived.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect. The man who was shot declined to help police with the investigation.

Police also stated there is no threat to the community and the investigation will continue.

The department said no further updates are expected.

