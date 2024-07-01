Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Federal Way police respond to man shot in leg

Jun 30, 2024, 6:51 PM

Photo: Federal Way Police vehicle....

Federal Way police responded to a shooting on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Federal Way police responded to a shooting on Saturday.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of South 288th Street and Pacific Highway South.

When officers got there, they learned two adults were involved in a dispute which later escalated. One person ended up shooting the other person in the leg. The suspect then left before police arrived.

Other crime: Seattle detectives investigating deadly shooting

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect. The man who was shot declined to help police with the investigation.

Police also stated there is no threat to the community and the investigation will continue.

The department said no further updates are expected.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in th...

Julia Dallas

Seattle detectives investigating deadly shooting

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Chinatown-International District.

6 hours ago

Photo: One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a fight broke out...

Julia Dallas

New details: Fight inside car traveling on I-5 leads to deadly stabbing, shooting

One person died and three people were taken to the hospital after a fight broke out inside a car traveling on I-5 Wednesday.

2 days ago

Image: A shooting in South Seattle on Thursday, June 28, 2024 led to the death of a teenage boy....

Steve Coogan

Fatal Seattle shooting of teen boy leads to high-speed chase ending in Everett

The shooting of a teenager in South Seattle Thursday night led to a high-speed pursuit that eventually ended in Everett.

2 days ago

Photo: Police say a woman killed her boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor Wednesday night...

Bill Kaczaraba

Woman allegedly kills boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor

Police say a woman killed her boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor Wednesday night. She has been arrested.

3 days ago

Photo: Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson in midst of his murder trial....

James Lynch and Julia Dallas

Auburn officer found guilty of murdering Jesse Sarey years after his death

Auburn Police Department Officer Jeff Nelson was found guilty on two counts: second-degree murder and assault.

3 days ago

teacher child molestation...

Frank Sumrall

Pierce County elementary school teacher faces more child molestation allegations

A fourth student has come forward with child molestation allegations against a Peninsula School District fifth-grade teacher while in his class.

3 days ago

Federal Way police respond to man shot in leg