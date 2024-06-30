Seattle detectives investigating deadly shooting

Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Chinatown-International District early Sunday morning.

According to SPD, around 4:30 a.m. 911 dispatch got reports of a shooting in the 500 block of 8th Avenue South.

Police arrived and found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

SPD said officers gave aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived but despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

