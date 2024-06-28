The shooting of a teenager in South Seattle Thursday night led to a high-speed pursuit that eventually ended in Everett, multiple law enforcement agencies reported.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrived at the 7400 block of Rockery Drive South after receiving a report of a shooting.

According to a post from the SPD Blotter, officers found an unresponsive teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The department reported officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived and took over. From there, the boy was transported to Harborview Medical Center where the staff there continued treating him until he died.

SFD stated the teen who died was 14 years old, according to KIRO 7 and other area outlets.

Seattle shooting investigation leads to a chase that ends in Everett

Individuals were detained after being pursued all the way to Everett, the SPD Blotter post stated, adding the investigation remains active and ongoing.

KIRO 7 reported the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated the suspects were speeding before exiting Interstate 5 (I-5) north at 128th Street NE.

The chase ended with a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, which is a “pursuit tactic by which a pursuing vehicle can force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn sideways, causing the (driver) to lose control and stall the engine” as noted in this PDF of a 2019 Snohomish County legal document. (To see a PIT maneuver in action, head here to see a video from The Daily Herald of Everett.)

The Everett Police Department (EPD) confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday that the pursuit of the suspect vehicle ended up in the city of Everett and the suspects in the vehicle were detained near the 900 block of Madison Street.

SPD, via its SPD Blotter post, and EPD confirmed all of the vehicle’s occupants were detained after the chase. But neither agency confirmed the number of people in that vehicle. KIRO 7 reported three people were arrested after the chase ended.

Future inquiries should be directed to SPD. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

