CRIME BLOTTER

Fatal Seattle shooting of teen boy leads to high-speed chase ending in Everett

Jun 28, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:23 am

Image: A shooting in South Seattle on Thursday, June 28, 2024 led to the death of a teenage boy....

A shooting in South Seattle on Thursday, June 28, 2024 led to the death of a teenage boy. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The shooting of a teenager in South Seattle Thursday night led to a high-speed pursuit that eventually ended in Everett, multiple law enforcement agencies reported.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrived at the 7400 block of Rockery Drive South after receiving a report of a shooting.

According to a post from the SPD Blotter, officers found an unresponsive teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The department reported officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived and took over. From there, the boy was transported to Harborview Medical Center where the staff there continued treating him until he died.

SFD stated the teen who died was 14 years old, according to KIRO 7 and other area outlets.

More Seattle crime: Police search for suspects in fatal U-District shooting

Seattle shooting investigation leads to a chase that ends in Everett

Individuals were detained after being pursued all the way to Everett, the SPD Blotter post stated, adding the investigation remains active and ongoing.

KIRO 7 reported the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated the suspects were speeding before exiting Interstate 5 (I-5) north at 128th Street NE.

The chase ended with a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, which is a “pursuit tactic by which a pursuing vehicle can force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn sideways, causing the (driver) to lose control and stall the engine” as noted in this PDF of a 2019 Snohomish County legal document. (To see a PIT maneuver in action, head here to see a video from The Daily Herald of Everett.)

The Everett Police Department (EPD) confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday that the pursuit of the suspect vehicle ended up in the city of Everett and the suspects in the vehicle were detained near the 900 block of Madison Street.

In Pierce County: Woman allegedly kills boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor

SPD, via its SPD Blotter post, and EPD confirmed all of the vehicle’s occupants were detained after the chase. But neither agency confirmed the number of people in that vehicle. KIRO 7 reported three people were arrested after the chase ended.

Future inquiries should be directed to SPD. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

