Police are investigating what led up to a shooting death in Seattle’s University District (U-District) Monday night.

Officers were called to Pasadena Place Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. After administering aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not identified and no suspects were arrested. The Seattle Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

U-District has been plagued by shootings this year.

In February, a man walking with his bike was suddenly struck by gunfire.

Police received a report about a shooting in the 4300 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. Callers heard shots in the area, followed by someone yelling. When officers arrived, they located a man on the off-ramp to 45th Avenue Northeast with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Also, a woman was hit with gunfire in the 5200 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast. Police arrived and located the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman was approached by an unidentified suspect before the unprovoked shooting. An empty vehicle and building were also hit by gunfire.

