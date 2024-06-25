Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police search for suspects in fatal U-District shooting

Jun 25, 2024, 9:06 AM

U-District...

(MyNorthwest graphic)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating what led up to a shooting death in Seattle’s University District (U-District) Monday night.

Officers were called to Pasadena Place Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. After administering aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other crime news: Seattle officers recover dozens of guns in separate incidents

The man was not identified and no suspects were arrested. The Seattle Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

U-District has been plagued by shootings this year.

In February, a man walking with his bike was suddenly struck by gunfire.

Police received a report about a shooting in the 4300 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. Callers heard shots in the area, followed by someone yelling. When officers arrived, they located a man on the off-ramp to 45th Avenue Northeast with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

West Seattle: Police search for suspects in fatal shooting

Also, a woman was hit with gunfire in the 5200 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast. Police arrived and located the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman was approached by an unidentified suspect before the unprovoked shooting. An empty vehicle and building were also hit by gunfire.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Police search for suspects in fatal U-District shooting