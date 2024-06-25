The Seattle Police Department (SPD) seized at least two dozen guns in separate incidents, one Friday and another early Sunday. The incident Sunday was notable as it resulted in two people being shot and an investigation that led to an apartment where a suspect was hiding with at least 20 guns nearby.

2 people shot in Chinatown district; dozens of weapons recovered

The SPD stated it is investigating after two people were shot in the Chinatown-International District shortly after midnight Sunday. The shootings led to one man being arrested.

According to a post in the SPD Blotter Monday, an officer located two men shot near 8th Avenue South and South King Street at 12:29 a.m. Sunday. Members of the SPD moved the victims to a secure location as more law enforcement resources responded.

Two men, one is 37 years old and the other is 28, were treated on scene by the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the department wrote in its online statement.

Officers determined the shots came from the window of a second-floor apartment nearby. SPD officers found the suspect hiding inside and arrested him.

The suspect, 24, was taken to the hospital for a medical issue not related to the shooting. Once cleared, the suspect was booked into King County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault.

A firearm was located near the window overlooking a parking lot where the victims were believed to be shot. Multiple firearms and firearm accessories also were located inside the residence and seized as evidence upon service of a search warrant, the SPD Blotter post states. The SPD added a photo from the scene to its online post and it contains at least 25 guns it seized from the scene.

The department concluded its statement by saying additional charges may follow as detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit complete their investigation.

2 guns, ammunition taken by police during operation arrest

SPD officers conducted an operation and arrested suspect in possession of two guns, ammunition, and narcotics downtown Seattle Friday afternoon, the SPD reported in a separate SPD Blotter post Monday.

Officers were in the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street at 2:44 p.m. Friday when they located a suspected narcotics dealer. A 26-year-old man ended up getting arrested.

Multiple items of evidence were seized including two semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, magazines, and drugs, the department noted in its online statement.

The SPD post concluded by stating the man was booked into King County Jail for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and a “Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act (VUCSA) Narcotics Sale and Delivery.”

