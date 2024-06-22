Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police search for suspects in West Seattle fatal shooting

Jun 22, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 10:54 am

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked in the city of Seattle....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked in the city of Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Seattle Police detectives launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in West Seattle.

At approximately 3:51 a.m., patrol officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest.

According to the Seattle Police Department Blotter, upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Seattle Fire Department.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and are currently under investigation. Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who fled the scene and have not yet been apprehended.

Other crime news: 21-year-old arrested in Lacey double murder after police chase

In addition to the fatality, a nearby residence was struck by gunfire without causing harm to any occupants. Meanwhile, in Renton, another victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers cordoned off the area, allowing homicide and crime scene investigation detectives to process the scene. The Homicide Unit is spearheading this investigation.

If you have any information related to this to me, Stoident, please contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or reach ppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Police search for suspects in West Seattle fatal shooting