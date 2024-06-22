In the early hours of Saturday morning, Seattle Police detectives launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in West Seattle.

At approximately 3:51 a.m., patrol officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest.

According to the Seattle Police Department Blotter, upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Seattle Fire Department.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and are currently under investigation. Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who fled the scene and have not yet been apprehended.

In addition to the fatality, a nearby residence was struck by gunfire without causing harm to any occupants. Meanwhile, in Renton, another victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers cordoned off the area, allowing homicide and crime scene investigation detectives to process the scene. The Homicide Unit is spearheading this investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or reach out at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.