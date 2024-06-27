Police reported a woman killed her boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor Wednesday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department blotter, around 9:56 pm, local authorities responded to neighbors calling 911 after hearing screams and gunshots. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of a 39-year-old man. Deputies later apprehended a woman.

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter and two other young relatives were reportedly present during the incident.

Detectives and forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and interview the suspect. Preliminary findings indicate that both the victim and the suspect were under the influence of drugs before the shooting.

Authorities believe the 34-year-old woman shot her boyfriend and then fired additional rounds as she fled.

The woman has been taken into custody and is facing charges of second-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Pierce County Jail pending further investigation.