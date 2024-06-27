Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Woman allegedly kills boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor

Jun 27, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Photo: Police say a woman killed her boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor Wednesday night...

Police say a woman killed her boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor Wednesday night. (Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police reported a woman killed her boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor Wednesday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department blotter, around 9:56 pm, local authorities responded to neighbors calling 911 after hearing screams and gunshots. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of a 39-year-old man. Deputies later apprehended a woman.

Other crime news: Auburn officer found guilty of murdering Jesse Sarey years after his death

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter and two other young relatives were reportedly present during the incident.

Detectives and forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and interview the suspect. Preliminary findings indicate that both the victim and the suspect were under the influence of drugs before the shooting.

Authorities believe the 34-year-old woman shot her boyfriend and then fired additional rounds as she fled.

The woman has been taken into custody and is facing charges of second-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Pierce County Jail pending further investigation.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Crime Blotter

Photo: Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson in midst of his murder trial....

James Lynch and Julia Dallas

Auburn officer found guilty of murdering Jesse Sarey years after his death

Auburn Police Department Officer Jeff Nelson was found guilty on two counts: second-degree murder and assault.

1 hour ago

teacher child molestation...

Frank Sumrall

Pierce County elementary school teacher faces more child molestation allegations

A fourth student has come forward with child molestation allegations against a Peninsula School District fifth-grade teacher while in his class.

3 hours ago

Bellevue Police Department (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bellevue police warn of thieves targeting elderly residents

In a series of recent incidents, Bellevue residents have fallen victim to a pair of thieves who prey on older individuals.

22 hours ago

Photo: Tumwater police are looking for the two people in the top left corner who allegedly set fire...

Julia Dallas

Tumwater police searching for 2 people who allegedly set building ablaze

The Tumwater Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly set an abandoned building on fire Sunday.

23 hours ago

Photo: One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a fight broke out...

Julia Dallas

Expect traffic: Fight inside car traveling on I-5 leads to deadly stabbing, shooting

One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a fight broke out inside a car traveling on I-5 Wednesday.

23 hours ago

Photo: Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson in midst of his murder trial....

James Lynch

Auburn officer’s murder trial shook up after jurors allegedly break rule

There has been a shakeup in the murder trial of Auburn Police Department Officer Jeff Nelson after two jurors allegedly broke a rule.

1 day ago

Woman allegedly kills boyfriend in front of her family in Gig Harbor