Where can you set off fireworks in Washington?

Boom! Around the country, fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate the Fourth of July. But in Western Washington, fireworks restrictions vary.

So where can you set off fireworks on Thursday?

King County

Seattle: Fireworks are not allowed in the city without a special permit. However, to get a permit, locals must apply 30 days before the event. Those with a permit can use sparklers, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, firecrackers, salutes, chasers and ground spinners. But even with a permit, aerial fireworks such as helicopters and aerial spinners, Roman candles, mine shells, aerial shells and mortar are not allowed.

Renton: The city is doing something unique for its Fourth of July celebration. Instead of fireworks, it will use drones during its Renton River Days on July 26. According to the City of Renton’s website, the sale and use of fireworks are prohibited within city limits and in unincorporated King County. The ban has been in effect since 2005 to “limit fireworks-related injuries and property damage,” the city stated.

Kent: All fireworks are illegal, but the city — via its website — encourages people to enjoy a public fireworks display. Those with illegal fireworks could face a $250 fine.

Bellevue: Fireworks are illegal.

Mercer Island: On May 1, Mercer Island’s fire chief issued a ban on the discharge of consumer fireworks for 2024. The ban comes as the city deals with an ongoing Seattle Public Utilities water pipeline issue.

Shoreline: Fireworks are not allowed in city limits.

Unincorporated King County: The sale and use of fireworks are prohibited in unincorporated King County. This includes White Center, Skyway, East Federal Way, Fairwood and the East Renton area.

Whatcom County

Bellingham: All consumer fireworks are prohibited, as stated on the city’s website. That includes fountains, sparklers, smokeballs and ground-spinning fireworks. Also, rockets, aerial missiles, Roman candles and other projectile fireworks. However, locals can check out the 4th of July Spectacular at Zuanich Point Park.

Unincorporated Whatcom County: Consumer fireworks sold at Washington State Licensed and Whatcom County Permitted stands are allowed, according to the county’s website. For a list of legal and illegal fireworks, click here. The county noted that incorporated cities each have their own rules.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County: According to the county’s website, it is always illegal to discharge fireworks in Arlington, Bothell, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Woodway and in unincorporated southwest Snohomish County. The county also provided a map so locals can check where fireworks are illegal and legal in their area. To view the map click here.

Pierce County

Tacoma: Personal fireworks use is prohibited in Tacoma, according to the city’s website. Violations can result in a $513 fine. But there will be a 4th of July Summer Blast celebration along the Ruston Way waterfront.

Lakewood: All fireworks are prohibited except for professional displays, according to the city’s website. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650. The city also provided tips for pets from Lakewood Animal Control. Keep pets in a quiet and secure location, make sure your pet’s ID is current, keep pets indoors during fireworks and try to keep them distracted.

Unincorporated Pierce County: Lighting fireworks is allowed in unincorporated Pierce County from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4, according to the county’s website. Unincorporated areas include Parkland, Spanaway, Graham, South Hill, Frederickson, Purdy, Vaughn, Key Peninsula and many of the areas surrounding the cities of Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Eatonville and Roy.

Thurston County

Olympia: Consumer fireworks are banned in Olympia and Lacey, according to The City of Olympia’s website.

According to the City of Tumwater’s website, consumer fireworks are “any small firework device designed to produce visible effects by combustion and including some small devices designed to produce audible effects, such as whistling devices, ground devices and aerial devices containing explosive materials.”

Tumwater: The sale, purchase or discharge of fireworks are prohibited. The prohibition does not apply to public displays or to the sale, use and discharge of small trick and novelty devices such as snakes, glow worms and party poppers.

However, Yelm, Tenino, Rainier and Bucoda do not have bans in place. The City of Tumwater stated in unincorporated Thurston County, fireworks can be set off from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Chelan County

Chelan County: According to the county’s website, fireworks are prohibited. The Chelan County Fire Marshal’s Office stated that while fireworks are available for purchase, they are banned throughout the county. They are also banned in the unincorporated areas of Chelan County, as well as the cities of Cashmere, Wenatchee and Leavenworth and on federal lands.

San Juan County

San Juan County: All fireworks without a permit are banned. The county encouraged locals to visit public fireworks shows through the islands, on its website. There are shows on San Juan Island at the Roche Harbor Resort (for guests) and the Port of Friday Harbor (public). Lopez Island has a public show at the Fisherman Bay. Orcas Island has shows at Eastsound (public), West Beach Resort (for guests) and Deer Harbor (on July 3 and public).

