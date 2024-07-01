The Auburn Police Department (APD) has confirmed four people were shot at two teens were shot in an incident early Saturday.

In a short statement to MyNorthwest Monday, an APD spokesman said that at 2:36 a.m. Saturday, APD officers responded to reports of a person being shot.

After an investigation, those on the scene learned it was actually one suspect firing at four different people. Two of the four victims were hit during the shooting — a 15-year-old was shot in the face and a 16-year-old was shot in the leg, APD explained in its statement.

The 15-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and the other teenager was transported locally. Both victims are stable and recovering, the APD spokesman reported.

Police have pulled video and photos from the scene, which was on the 2100 block of F Street SE, and are following up on leads. But they haven’t yet arrested any suspects.

The APD also confirmed that whether the shooting was gang related is part of the department’s investigation, but it did not say if gang activity actually is part of the case.

Another violent weekend in Western Washington

It was another violent weekend in the Seattle area. Including the incident in Auburn, there were seven shootings between Saturday and Monday mornings.

Nine people were shot. Two people died from their injuries.

Shootings took place in Auburn, Federal Way and Tukwila. In addition, multiple people were shot in several different Seattle neighborhoods.

“This time of year, is always problematic for this type of violence. You know, it’s the beginning of summer. People are out and about more. So, there’s that aspect to it,” retired King County Sheriff John Urquhart said to KIRO Newsradio.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

