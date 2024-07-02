Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Road now open: Illegal tunnel shut down SR 529 between Everett and Marysville for hours

Jul 2, 2024, 1:19 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

tunnel sr 529...

The hole on SR 529 heading north from Everett to Marysville. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

State Route 529 (SR 529) north from Everett to Marysville is now back open after it was shut down because someone tunneled under the road, creating a massive hole in the highway.

Workers with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had no idea what they were dealing with when they rushed to SR 529 Tuesday morning, near the Union Slough Bridge. All they knew was there was a giant hole in the road.

More on WA roads: Construction is taking the Fourth of July holiday off

“A 12-inch-by-12-inch hole on the surface which upon further investigation underneath was a three feet deep, four feet wide hole from an individual who had been tunneling underneath the roadway,” WSDOT Spokesperson James Poling told KIRO Newsradio.

The highway was fully closed for emergency maintenance just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers found debris in the hole, but not the person responsible. WSP is currently investigating the scene.

“We don’t know the motive, in terms of what the hole was for, but we do know that this was an intentionally made hole,” Poling said. “This is not something that is normal within our road structure or our bridge approach structures.”

WSDOT reported the road reopened around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

