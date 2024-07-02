State Route 529 (SR 529) north from Everett to Marysville is now back open after it was shut down because someone tunneled under the road, creating a massive hole in the highway.

CLEARED! NB SR 529 in Everett is now open. Crews successfully repaired the damage. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this closure. https://t.co/Lbi3kHwQ1S pic.twitter.com/R2WfJAaMbJ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 2, 2024

Workers with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had no idea what they were dealing with when they rushed to SR 529 Tuesday morning, near the Union Slough Bridge. All they knew was there was a giant hole in the road.

More on WA roads: Construction is taking the Fourth of July holiday off

“A 12-inch-by-12-inch hole on the surface which upon further investigation underneath was a three feet deep, four feet wide hole from an individual who had been tunneling underneath the roadway,” WSDOT Spokesperson James Poling told KIRO Newsradio.

UPDATE: NB SR 529 at E Marine View Dr in #Everett remains fully closed for emergency maintenance. Crews discovered a hole formed on the road from an individual tunneling underneath. Crews are repairing the damage.

There is no ETA for reopening. Continue using ALTERNATE routes. https://t.co/qwoQNDrmFw pic.twitter.com/jcH5OkmA2q — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 2, 2024

The highway was fully closed for emergency maintenance just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers found debris in the hole, but not the person responsible. WSP is currently investigating the scene.

“We don’t know the motive, in terms of what the hole was for, but we do know that this was an intentionally made hole,” Poling said. “This is not something that is normal within our road structure or our bridge approach structures.”

WSDOT reported the road reopened around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on X, formerly known as Twitter. Head here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Follow @https://twitter.com/newsguysully